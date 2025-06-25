DJ Shimza is out and about in Paris and recently bumped into an African superstar

He rubbed shoulders with Nigerian singer-songwriter Rema at a fashion show, but the DJ's weight loss is what peeps were more concerned about

Social media users commented on Shimza's incredible transformation and wondered how he pulled it off

DJ Shimza took pictures with Rema in Paris. Images: Instagram/ shimza.dj, Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

DJ Shimza is out living it up in Paris, France, and recently attended a fashion show where he got to meet and mingle with Rema.

DJ Shimza shares picture with Rema

Mr Booked and Busy, DJ Shimza, has been travelling the world and performing at some of the biggest parties.

Coming from a successful show in Ankara, Turkey, Shimza enjoyed some downtime at a fashion show in Paris, courtesy of 424 by Guillermo Andrade.

The Los Angeles fashion powerhouse's Spring/ Summer 2026 runway show was held at The Monnaie de Paris, and one of the runway models just so happened to be Nigerian singer-songwriter Rema.

DJ Shimza and Rema took pictures together at a Paris fashion show. Images: shimza.dj, heisrema

The Calm Down hitmaker was pictured wearing some of the stunning pieces, showing off his abs, and even posed with DJ Shimza after the show.

Shimza shared their pictures on Instagram, including some of the action from the event while sitting front row. Porsche even brought out some of their finest machines to add more pizazz to the spectacular runway show:

Here's what Mzansi said about DJ Shimza and Rema's picture

South Africans couldn't help but notice DJ Shimza's slimmer frame and praised him on the incredible weight loss:

thuthu_buttons said:

"Shimmy, you are weight goals!!! Teach me!"

digital__prenuerr wrote:

"Bro, your fitness journey is inspiring. Please keep going, don’t stop."

lida_jwarha joked:

"Shimmy, next time, show them your six pack too, these people should respect us."

DJ Shimza's weight loss sparked a cocktail of reactions from social media. Image: shimza.dj

Meanwhile, others bashed Shimmy's weight loss and wondered if he had also gone the cosmetic route like some of our favourite stars:

MkhJabu60773 asked:

"Is Shimza on that O??? He lost so much weight."

zizo_brn said:

"Lol! He shouldn’t have lost that weight, now he looks like a 20-year-old."

g_mapaya wasn't convinced:

"These are not the gym results. Shimza took something strong."

MahlatsiMok2 was curious:

"Kanti, did Shimza also get a BBL?"

Azania_Da6th was shocked:

"How is Rema bigger than Shimza? Rema was just a kid moments ago."

Yolandaa____ wrote:

"Shimza, this weight loss ain't it, shame."

PreciousShange posted:

"Shimza's neck is longer than a giraffe's neck. What happened? Is he not eating? No more ANC tenders in the GNU?"

