DJ Shimza is making headlines following his recent show in Turkey on 21 June, which had over 12,000 fans in attendance

This is one of DJ Shimza’s many shows in Europe, with another 10 still on the cards until September

His recent show has since thrust him into top trends, with fans and fellow celebrities giving him his flowers

DJ Shimza won big in Turkey over the weekend with another successful show, and he continues to make headlines with his tour.

With an illustrious career spanning years, Shimza has fast become one of the most sought-after DJs in South Africa.

DJ Shimza celebrates success in Turkey

The award-winning star has headlined several shows across the globe and has made Europe his playground.

He has no doubt his recent show to show for it. DJ Shimza recently performed in Turkey, which was a complete success.

The star sold out over 12,000 tickets for his show. DJ Shimza took to X, formerly Twitter, to celebrate the big win with his followers. The DJ posted:

"We sold 12,000 tickets in Turkey last night ❤️🙏🏾 🇹🇷 #ShimzaOnTour."

Thanks to his social media following, his viral post has gained thousands of comments and reactions since it dropped online.

@njabulogwala17 commented:

"Phambili South Africa."

@Gabri_Saliba posted:

"Congratulations, SA, we're winning on all fronts."

@Sibusiso____ commented:

"12000 people, Insane."

Over the years, he has made a name for himself globally.

He has had a string of shows, with his recent outing in Turkey dragging his other shows into the picture.

DJ Shimza has over 10 shows in Europe until September, joining a host of celebrated DJs, including DJ Black Coffee, who has achieved this feat.

Surprisingly, he joins DJ Black Coffee as one of the DJs who have pulled such a crowd in Turkey.

The Grammy award winner has had a string of shows in Turkey, with his 2021 show at Alia by Regum being lauded as one of his best sets in the country.

DJ Shimza’s big has since seen fans bringing his illustrious career into the picture.

A look at DJ Shimza's illustrious career

Just like those before him, he ventured into music at a younger age and had his big shot at fame in 2011.

In 2011, he won the Gauteng Carnival DJ Competition; since then, he has been winning big.

Against the backdrop of his newfound fame, he signed with Black Coffee’s Soulistic Music in 2013.

Shimza’s sound earned him several nicknames, “Effect Master” and “Vinyl Assassin.”

His biggest career highlights include his popular "One Man Show," which raises funds for underprivileged children.

He has extensively toured Europe and had the opportunity to share the stage with Luciano in 2016 in Ibiza during his debut Destino's Closing Party.

Apart from his illustrious career spanning years, his business ventures have made a fair share of headlines.

DJ Shimza has several business ventures under his watch, including a transport and logistics company, Lekganyo.

He also has a restaurant and a car wash under his watch.

DJ Shimza scores a major win in Ibiza

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that DJ Shimza won big in Ibiza, joining a host of DJs who have made the Mediterranean island their second home.

The DJ has been winning big of late and continues to make his mark on the global stage.

