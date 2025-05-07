DJ Shimza has officially secured a major partnership with a renowned nightclub

The DJ/ producer inked a deal for a residency with Club Chinois, officially kicking off in the summer

Briefly News got the inside scoop on Shimza's incredible deal, as well as word from the man himself on what the partnership means for him

DJ Shimza is taking his music to the international stage and has officially found a second home in Ibiza.

DJ Shimza secures Ibiza residency

DJ Shimza is preparing to bring the local flavour and vibrant sounds of South Ah to Ibiza after recently scoring an incredible partnership.

Coming from his talk at the International Music Summit in Ibiza, where he educated the world on Afro-House, the famed disc jockey has officially secured a residency at an iconic nightclub called Club Chinois.

Speaking on the collaboration, the DJ and respected philanthropist said it was a dream come true:

"Club Chinois represents the pinnacle of global club culture, and to be part of it is a dream realised. This is proof that no place is too far when music is your compass."

Kicking off in August 2025, Shimza will be joined by fellow tastemakers to bring Club Chinois to life and usher in the summer sun.

His PR agency, Just Exist, told Briefly News all about Club Chinois:

"Club Chinois is more than just a venue; it is a living, breathing homage to the timeless allure of the dancefloor. Fusing music, art, culture, and creativity in immersive, unforgettable nights, Club Chinois has hosted the most celebrated names in electronic music. And now, Shimza brings the pulse of Afro House to its revered stage."

Mzansi shows love to DJ Shimza

South Africans gathered to congratulate Shimza on his big moves and couldn't wait to see him shake the Ibiza stage.

He follows DJ Black Coffee, who has been lighting up the Hï Ibiza stage since 2017 as the club's resident, and continues to bring unforgettable sounds to the revered nightclub.

aryme_music said:

"You deserve it! And this is just the beginning for you, brother."

ginajeanzb wrote;

"Higher! Congratulations, @shimza.dj, this is beautiful!"

djkittyamor showed love to Shimza:

"I won’t ever stop telling you how proud I am! We cannot wait for this!!! Let’s go, my bro."

ottmann_ofc posted:

"Proud of you, my brother!"

kavirmagan responded:

"So well deserved, my brother. TemBiza to iBiza."

lungsta_tshawe praised DJ Shimza:

"Your talent was destined to become what it is now. You made a massive difference to what Afro house is today."

suraj.kenya cheered:

"Yes!! Nobody deserves this more than you! To the moon, bro."

wesley_jaftha_ added:

"I cannot wait to witness your greatness live in Riyadh! As a fellow South African, I feel honoured and proud."

Shimza and more to perform at ULTRA

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared the lineup for the 2025 ULTRA South Africa festival.

DJ Shimza, Kabza De Small, DBN Gogo and DJ Maphoriza are some of the superstars set to light up the festival for its 10th anniversary.

