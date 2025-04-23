DJ Shimza Educates the World on Afro-House at Ibiza’s International Music Summit
- DJ Shimza represented South Africa at the International Music Summit in Ibiza from Wednesday, 23 till Friday, 25 April 2025
- The popular Mzansi star shared some of his knowledge alongside artists from around the world, with his main topic being the origin of Afro-house
- Netizens worldwide and locally reacted on social media to congratulate Shimza, while some of his colleagues from the summit also thanked the Mzansi artist
South African recording artist DJ Shimza brought some Mzansi flavour to the International Music Summit after speaking at the 2025 event in Ibiza.
The main topic of Shimza’s talk was the origin of Afro-house music as the 40-year-old continues to make his mark on the international scene.
Shimza is no stranger to the international stage, having performed in the US, England and Hong Kong while he remains a favourite among local music fans, who enjoy his local performances.
DJ Shimza shares his knowledge with the rest of the world
Shimza confirmed his attendance at the summit on his Instagram account:
The 40-year-old shared a picture confirming his attendance at the summit on his Instagram account with the caption, ‘Knowledge shared is knowledge gained’.
Shimza has previously shown his love for education after completing an internship programme where he helped several youngsters across Mzansi.
As part of his growing influence around the world, Shimza has shows planned both locally and overseas as he continues to fly the South African flag high.
Watch Shimza perform for fans in the video below:
Shimza is set to rock Mzansi and the world
Among the many plans for Shimza’s future includes his appearance at the South African leg of the international music festival, Ultra.
This year, Ultra will celebrate its tenth anniversary in Mzansi and to mark the occasion a star studded line-up has been announced that includes Shimza, Kabza de Small and DJ Maphorisa.
The event will take place over two days in Cape Town and Johannesburg on Friday, 9 and Saturday, 10 May.
Fans praise Shimza for flying the SA flag high
Netizens worldwide and locally reacted to praise Shimza while the Mzansi artist was acknowledged by fellow attendees at the summit.
Mrmoudzmusic is a fan:
“Legend 🔥🔥.”
Pyramidspulse backs Shimza:
“Yalla habibi🔥🙌.”
Twoshades.music was impressed:
“Thank you for your knowledge Shimmy, we loved your input! 🫶🏼.”
Richboi_rsa made a suggestion:
“Shimza gotta book @_mvelomakhanya for #kunye she fire🔥🔥🔥.”
Samuelsoundss is an admirer:
“Big Shimmy 👏🏼 🙌🏼.”
Owamingcobo999 rates Shimza highly:
“Shimza the best 🔥🔥🔥.”
Burak.ynrdg has respect for Shimza:
“The goat 🔥.”
Jaime_del_valle_musicdropped some music knowledge:
“Afro House originated in NYC and France in the 90s.”
Tani.j.inx asked a question:
“Who better than Shimza ❤️?”
Mar.celestina places Shimza high on their list:
“My favourite DJ!😍🔥.”
Source: Briefly News
