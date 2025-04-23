Popular South African amapiano recording artist Dlala Thukzin made local music fans excited after announcing that his latest album will drop on Friday, 25 April 2025

Thukzin, who was nominated for two Trace Awards recently, has played worldwide and has been working on his new album at a secret studio camp

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they are excited by the new album, which they predict will produce 2025’s biggest hits

Amapiano star Dlala Thukzin has fans brimming with excitement after announcing that his new album will be dropped on Friday, 25 April 2025.

Fans are excited to hear what the 27-year-old will release and predict that the new project will dominate local charts.

Amapiano star Dlala Thukzin's fans cannot wait for his new album to drop. Image: dlalathukzin.

Source: Instagram

Thukzin’s latest project comes after he spent time in his secret studio camp, while he has teased major collaborations with both local and international talents.

Dlala Thukzin aims for more international recognition

Thukzin made the announcement on his X account:

Following a successful 2024, Thukzin hopes to continue making his mark not only in Mzansi but also worldwide, while he will feature in a major event in the Netherlands during May 2025.

The upcoming event in Amsterdam will not be the first time he has performed overseas after he enjoyed several headline performances in the UK and the United States.

Known for his mixture of amapiano; gqom and afro-pop, Thukzin is a prolific producer of music and hopes his latest album will surpass the success of his 2024 project Finally Famous Too.

Thukzin announced his upcoming appearance in Amsterdam on his Instagram account:

Thukzin’s work is recognised internationally

At the recent Trace Awards in Tanzania during February, Thukzin was nominated for two awards, Best Male Artist and Best Male Artist: Southern Africa.

Despite losing out on the awards, Thukzin said he was proud of the nominations and is looking forward to earning more accolades in the future.

Mzansi recording artist Dlala Thukzin has performed across Europe and the United States. Image: dlalathukzin.

Source: Instagram

Fans predict Dlala Thukzin’s new album to be a banger

Local netizens reacted on social media to say they are excited to hear Thukzin’s new music, saying the album will produce 2025’s song of the year.

MeredithGay is grateful:

“Just in time for my Bday, dankie Thukzin.”

C_liveDj is impressed:

“Fire project bro!”

SIYA_VS made a prediction:

“Another Zee Nxumalo banger is somewhere in there.”

Praciousfikile cannot wait:

“Haibo! When is the 25th? Shuuuuuu🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Snoot_boss_penzo is happy:

“Great news🙌🔥 we are waiting for Muthi.”

Makirikiri29 is a fan:

“SONG OF THE YEAR THUKZIN x KABZA🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥deadly combo LIMIT I-GHOSTIE🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Thabisombali is amazed:

“🙌🙌🔥🔥Bro how do you do it man?👏👏👏 Really been a marvel watching you do your thing.”

Nobuhle_obendalo has big expectations:

“I already know my favourite song of the year is on its way 💃💃💃 Absolutely love this studio camp!”

Bhekumuzi.mnguni has a request:

“Can I create an album art for you?”

Mandy_sibiya is excited:

“Exciting times 💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼.”

Dlala Thukzin helps KwaZulu Natal flood victims

As reported by Briefly News, South African DJ Dlala Thukzin has also made his mark on the South African public after he made headlines for helping flood victims in KwaZulu Natal.

The popular DJ, raised in Lamontville, appealed to organisations to offer assistance to victims while he also made a personal commitment to help those in need.

