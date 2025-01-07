The Durban-born DJ and music producer Dlala Thukzin has been nominated for the 2025 Trace Awards

Thukzin was nominated under the Best Male category, joining other Mzansi artists at the awards

Speaking to Briefly News, Makhadzi shared her excitement about getting nominated again for international awards

Dlala Thukzin bagged an international award nomination. Image: @dlalathukzin

Source: Instagram

These past two years have been bliss for Durban-born star Dlala Thukzin. As we start the new year, the iPlan hitmaker has bagged himself an international award nomination.

Dlala Thukzins scoops Best Male nomination

Social media has been buzzing ever since the annual Trace Awards announced their comeback and revealed the list of their nominations.

The Amapiano and Gqom DJ and music producer Dlala Thukzin was also one of the South African artists nominated for the 2025 Trace Awards, which will be held in February in Zanzibar, Tanzania.

Thukzin was nominated under the Best Male category alongside Burna Boy, Wizkid and Diamond Platinumz.

The news about Thukzin's nomination was shared by the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula on his Twitter (X) page.

Meanwhile, speaking to Briefly News, Makhadzi shared her excitement about getting nominated again for international awards.

She said:

"As an artist representing South Africa on an international stage, this nomination signifies a tremendous achievement and a powerful recognition of the country's rich cultural heritage and diverse talent.

"It highlights the global appreciation for South African music and serves as a source of pride for me and the entire nation. This nomination represents an opportunity to showcase our unique styles and tell our stories to a wider audience."

PR Mogul Melanie Ramjee also shared the story behind Trace Awards with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele.

She said:

"The Trace Awards are more than just an event; they are a platform dedicated to recognising artists who shape the future of African and international music. By voting, fans can amplify the voices of their favourite artists on the continent and internationally and support works that reflect their identity and cultural pride."

