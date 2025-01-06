The South African Style icon Seth Shezi and media personality Dineo Ranaka went head to head at the Celebrity MasterChef SA finale

The KZN-born stylist walked away with R1 million at the end of the cookout competition

The stylist shared with Briefly News how he felt upon hearing that he had won the competition

Seth Shezi won the Celebrity MasterChef SA competition. Image: Supplied

The six-part MasterChef spin-off Celebrity MasterChef South Africa, proudly sponsored by Pick n Pay, has finally come to an end. At the end of the season, one celeb reigned supreme.

Stylist Seth Shezi wins R1M, defeating Dineo Ranaka

The MasterChef SA Celebrity edition has come to an end. KZN-born Stylist Seth Shezi walked away with the title and R1 million after competing against controversial media personality Dineo Ranaka at the finals.

In addition to the coveted title of Celebrity MasterChef South Africa, Seth clinched a delicious R1 million in prize money, of which R500,000 plus the R20,000 he won in a previous episode will go to the charity he put his heart on a plate for. Seth represented Ladles of Love, an NGO that speaks to his passion for the life-changing power of food.

Speaking to Briefly News regarding his win, Shezi said:

"This journey has taught me not only the art of cooking but also the power of perseverance and creativity. I’m grateful to my fellow contestants and everyone involved in the production because this win is a testament to the passion we all share for food, dreaming and the memories it creates."

Speaking to Briefly News about being a part of the MasterChef SA celebrity edition, Dineo Ranaka said:

"I had the best time of my life on the show, you know; it made me fall back in love with cooking because I started to hate it during my past marriage, and now, having gone back to it, I feel free and happy at the same time, you know showcasing my skills and the food I cook."

