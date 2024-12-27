3 South African Celebrities Who Found Love in 2024, From Nomuzi “Moozlie” Mabena to Okmalumkoolkat
- Love was definitely in the air in South Africa, and our favourite celebrities were not left behind
- The likes of Moozlie and Okmalumkoolkat were among many who found love in celebville, and we're here for it
- We look at the three South African celebrities who got acquainted with Cupid's bow in 2024
Briefly News did a rundown of some of our faves who found love and found their better halves in 2024.
1. Moozlie
After a public breakup with her long-term boyfriend, Sbuda Roc, in 2023 over cheating allegations, Moozlie appears to have moved on.
The new-age Mabrr has begun sharing candid pictures with her rumoured boyfriend and award-winning photographer, Jr Ecko, and fans love it for her.
Before then, Moozlie opened up about being single, saying she was doing well after the breakup, but some netizens weren't buying it.
2. Okmalumkoolkat
In 2023, Okmalumkoolkat and his partner, Simisile Princess Zulu, called it quits after a reported eight years together.
In a twist of fate, the pair allegedly rekindled their love after being seen cosying up together on several occasions, according to TshisaLIVE.
Simisile is also the leading lady in Malum's Amalobolo music video, and the rapper apparently made things official in 2019 when he secured his partner's bride price.
3. Mpho Maboi
After ending her marriage to former Kaizer Chiefs player, Reneilwe Letsholonyane in 2021, Mpho Maboi has reportedly moved on.
During a work event, the media personality apparently revealed that she found love, although she has not yet gone public with her mystery man.
Briefly News previously reported that Mpho had grown unhappy in her marriage after making several attempts to mend her relationship with her ex-husband.
Candice Modiselle gets married
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Candice Modiselle announcing her surprise marriage to her mystery man.
She was flooded with congratulatory messages from her adoring supporters, while heartbroken admirers lamented their missed chances with the stunning media personality:
Zinzy__ said:
"My God, my crush is gone. Oh, Candice, what am I going to do without you?"
