Rhulani Mokwena has officially parted ways with Wydad Casablanca following a series of disappointing results that left the club outside the CAF Champions League qualification places.

Despite taking Wydad to third place in the Botola Pro League, the club's management felt that Mokwena had not met the high expectations set for him, prompting his departure with just three matches remaining in the season.

The final straw came after a 1-1 draw with Olympic Club de Safi, where Wydad had led for over 75 minutes before a costly red card saw Safi equalise in the final minutes.

The result further dented Wydad’s chances of qualifying for continental competition next season. Following the match, Mokwena and the club reached a mutual agreement to part ways.

Mutual agreement and immediate departure

Mokwena’s departure comes after a difficult period for the South African coach, who had helped lift Wydad from a sixth-place finish the previous season to third.

However, despite these improvements, club officials believed the team had underperformed, particularly given the resources at Mokwena's disposal. The decision to part ways was a mutual one, allowing both parties to go their separate ways.

In his final game, Mokwena’s team had looked promising but ultimately fell short. The dismissal of a key player and the loss of focus in the dying stages of the match highlighted the inconsistency that had plagued Wydad during his tenure.

Speculation on future role at Orlando Pirates

As Mokwena bids farewell to Wydad, speculation has already started surrounding his next move. According to South African media reports, he is being considered as a potential candidate to replace Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates.

This has led to a surge of debate among Pirates fans and pundits alike, with club legend Moeneeb Josephs questioning whether Mokwena is the right fit for the club.

Although, the rumours have intensified, there has been no official confirmation from Orlando Pirates, and it remains to be seen whether Mokwena will return to South Africa to take up the role at one of the country's biggest football clubs.

His potential return to the South African football scene is eagerly awaited by many, especially given his success with clubs such as Mamelodi Sundowns before his move to Morocco.

What’s next for Mokwena?

Mokwena is expected to meet with Wydad Casablanca’s president, Hicham Aït Menna, in the coming days to formalise his departure from the Moroccan giants.

Although he will miss leading Wydad in the FIFA Club World Cup, his departure opens the door for new opportunities. It remains to be seen where he will continue his coaching career, but many in South African football hope to see him back in the local league.

Mokwena’s career has already shown great promise, and his next move could further shape his trajectory as one of the top coaches in African football.

Benni McCarthy linked with Orlando Pirates

Briefly News previously reported that Benni McCarthy, currently the head coach of Kenya's Harambee Stars, is being considered as a potential replacement for Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates.

With Riveiro's future uncertain, McCarthy has emerged as a strong candidate due to his successful coaching record at Cape Town City and AmaZulu.

If appointed, McCarthy could make history as the first person to win both the UEFA Champions League as a player and the CAF Champions League as a coach.

