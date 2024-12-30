Tyla Parties at Enzo Nightclub in Cape Town, Mzansi Weighs In: “Happy to See Her Back Home”
- Our girl, Tyla, recently partied up a storm at the Enzo Nightclub in Cape Town and looked all kinds of hot
- The Water hitmaker had fans gagging over her undeniable good looks when she flaunted a fresh braided hairstyle
- Mzansi is happy to see their fave home and enjoying herself during the festive season
Tyla has been out and about since coming home for the festive season, and the clubs have been calling her name.
Tyla parties in Cape Town
Tyla has been partying non-stop since coming home, and it's clear that our girl missed the South African nightlife.
Coming from her trip to Nigeria, where she partied with Tems and Ayra Starr, the Grammy Award-winner is back home and made a stop at Cape Town's Enzo Nightclub.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Her fan page, TygersAccess, shared a video of the singer dancing and singing along to her song, Jump. She looked gorgeous in cornrows, a Brazil top, not to mention her statement jewellery.
Before this, she partied with DJ Maphorisa at Kabza De Small's Piano Hub, and ushered in the festive season with a cool new dance move:
Mzansi reacts to Tyla's new video
Netizens can't get over how stunning Tyla is, while others are happy that she's home:
wfreemantle suggested:
"She should just stay home and spend the New Year here."
Nelisiwe94 was relieved:
"She's back home? I was worried to death about her when I saw that she visited that country I won't mention."
PLMscouting said:
"Happy to see her back home."
dippedchips cheered:
"She’s back in Cape Town!"
sayit2urface was happy:
"My baby is home singing my favourite song and lookin' all cute, yoh!"
Roman_DaSleeze pointed out:
"Lmao, look at the camera quality and how it highlights her gorgeous features."
Tyla fake drinks at a nightclub
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Tyla fake drinking a shot at a nightclub in Nigeria.
Fans praised her for not folding despite the other ladies taking sips, saying she was paying attention to her surroundings.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za