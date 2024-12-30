Our girl, Tyla, recently partied up a storm at the Enzo Nightclub in Cape Town and looked all kinds of hot

The Water hitmaker had fans gagging over her undeniable good looks when she flaunted a fresh braided hairstyle

Mzansi is happy to see their fave home and enjoying herself during the festive season

Fans can't get enough of Tyla's beauty. Images: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images, Faysal Hassan/Penske Media via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tyla has been out and about since coming home for the festive season, and the clubs have been calling her name.

Tyla parties in Cape Town

Tyla has been partying non-stop since coming home, and it's clear that our girl missed the South African nightlife.

Coming from her trip to Nigeria, where she partied with Tems and Ayra Starr, the Grammy Award-winner is back home and made a stop at Cape Town's Enzo Nightclub.

Her fan page, TygersAccess, shared a video of the singer dancing and singing along to her song, Jump. She looked gorgeous in cornrows, a Brazil top, not to mention her statement jewellery.

Before this, she partied with DJ Maphorisa at Kabza De Small's Piano Hub, and ushered in the festive season with a cool new dance move:

Mzansi reacts to Tyla's new video

Netizens can't get over how stunning Tyla is, while others are happy that she's home:

wfreemantle suggested:

"She should just stay home and spend the New Year here."

Nelisiwe94 was relieved:

"She's back home? I was worried to death about her when I saw that she visited that country I won't mention."

PLMscouting said:

"Happy to see her back home."

dippedchips cheered:

"She’s back in Cape Town!"

sayit2urface was happy:

"My baby is home singing my favourite song and lookin' all cute, yoh!"

Roman_DaSleeze pointed out:

"Lmao, look at the camera quality and how it highlights her gorgeous features."

Tyla fake drinks at a nightclub

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of Tyla fake drinking a shot at a nightclub in Nigeria.

Fans praised her for not folding despite the other ladies taking sips, saying she was paying attention to her surroundings.

Source: Briefly News