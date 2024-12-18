Tyla is back in South Africa after a busy year performing in countries like Japan and the US

She introduced a fun dance challenge while jamming with DJ Maphorisa at PianoHub, following a viral clip of her hanging out with Nasty C in Cape Town

Fans praised Tyla's simple dance moves and beauty, with many eager to join the challenge

Tyla is having the time of her life in South Africa. The internationally acclaimed star spent the year booked and busy with shows in several countries, including Japan and the US and shows at events like the Billboard Music Awards.

Tyla introduced a new dance challenge while partying with DJ Maphorisa. Image: @djmaphorisa/ Instagram and Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Tyla introduces a fun dance challenge

Grammy Award-winning star Tyla just showed fans how simple it is to create a new dance challenge - talk about creativity.

The Truth or Dare hitmaker, who is back in Mzansi, was spotted hanging out with Amapiano star DJ Maphorisa at PianoHub. This comes after a video of the singer hanging out with rapper Nasty C in Cape Town trended.

In the viral clip shared on X by MDN News, Tyla can be seen jamming to DJ Maphorisa's set and introducing the fun and simple dance challenge. Take a look at the clip below.

Fans love Tyla's new dance moves

Social media users loved the singer's dance challenge. Many said they would join because it looked simple. Fans have also been going crazy over the Biri Marung dance challenge, where celebs like Somizi Mhlongo joined in.

However, some fans could not get enough of Tyla's unmatched beauty.

@Blaq_Mannequin said:

"Wait till you see it trending if not already."

@Waykz6661 commented:

"He must be honoured to be in the presence of greatness."

@Sifiso22205704 wrote:

"As long tyla enjoys when she's home☺️"

@Nthabi_moka2 added:

"She's so pretty 🥰"

Fans unimpressed by Tyla's lukewarm performance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that a video of South African singer Tyla performing in South Africa has left a sour taste in fans' mouths. Many noted how tired and bored the Water singer looked on stage.

Tyla is known for her energetic performances and dance moves, which have gone viral on social media. However, the star failed to impress fans when she recently took the stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News