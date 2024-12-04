South Africa's rising superstar, Tyla, has been announced as a performer at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards, sparking excitement online

PopBase confirmed the news on X, with fans reacting both positively and critically, some praising her talent while others debated her being overhyped

Social media users expressed anticipation for her performance, with many speculating about her song choice

South African superstar Tyla was announced as one of the performers at the Billboard Music Awards on December 12. The star has been making waves worldwide and has received several nominations.

Tyla will be performing at the Billboard Music Awards. Image: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tyla announced as Billboard Music Awards performer

One thing Tyla will keep doing is flying the South African flag high. The talented Johannesburg-born singer is making headlines again after being announced as one of the performers at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards 2024.

PopBase shared the news about Tyla's performance at the international music awards on X. The post read:

"Tyla has been announced as performer at this year's Billboard Music Awards."

Fans react to news of Tyla performing at the Billboard Music Awards

The responses on social media seemed divided. Some said the Grammy Award winner is being overhyped, while others said they couldn't wait for her electrifying performance.

@kelow_C said:

"I’ll be watching her performance."

@ahm_victor wrote:

"With only one hit song."

@beyblonded added:

"oh she has a SERVE up her sleeve for sure 😭 let’s go Tyla."

@allfemalerap said:

"This Tyla overhype is becoming tiring."

@Kantsurya880Dk added:

"Tyla looks a dynamic beauty in the black. Oh girl. 🖤"

@anayakhan737 wrote:

"That's awesome! Tyla's performance will definitely be a highlight."

@angrry_gee said:

"Guess the song she is going to perform...??"

Netizens react as Tyla’s album surpasses Beyoncé’s

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the South African Grammy award winner Tyla never fails to make her country proud, as she recently beat the greatest pop singer of the century.

According to reports by @ThePopStuff, the success of the Water hitmaker's debut album, TYLA, has been recorded since its release in December 2023. It is said to have become the seventh best-selling female album, even beating Beyoncé!

Source: Briefly News