Tyla Partners with Stanley Cup for a Limited-Edition Quencher, Fans Wait Impatiently for the Drop
- South African singer Tyla has partnered with the Stanley Cup brand for a limited-edition design
- Fans cannot wait to get their hands on the Tiger-printed Stanley Cup, which will be dropping this week
- This is one of the major wins Tyla has been bagging since she rose to fame following the success of Water
PAY ATTENTION: Got a Minute? Complete Our Quick Survey About Briefly News!
The Stanley Cup has grown in popularity, and this time, they have singer Tyla on board. Their collaboration will launch this week, and the Tygers are waiting in anticipation.
Grammy-award winning singer Tyla has bagged a new partnership with an American brand, Stanley.
Tyla and Stanley to collab on new design
South African singer Tyla and the popular drink brand have partnered for a limited-edition design cup. The cool cup is a true reflection of the Water hitmaker as it speaks of her fan base, the Tygers. The cup has a Tiger print.
PAY ATTENTION: Your Voice Matters! Free and Fast Voting for Briefly News Entertainment Award. Choose the best entertainer of 2024 in SA
On Instagram, the Stanley brand shared, "Stanley x @tyla. A Quencher fit for a queen. The 40oz, limited-edition Quencher."
@PopBase posted the announcement on X.
Fans wait impatiently for the collab to drop
Reacting to the new partnership, Tyla fans are excited to see what Tyla and Stanley have in store for them.
tebogokmaboe said:
"Listen, it’s fire. That design pops out with that African element. Definately need one."
imjoslyn stated:
"I actually want this; this is the only one I want ugh!"
@lalisatto gushed:
"The most beautiful Stanley from the most gorgeous girl."
@bodysnguts praised:
"Oh that design ATE."
@positions_mp3 praised:
"I want it this eats, but it's gonna be sold out instantly and like £50."
@1DirectionHQ_ shared:
"Wait, this looks cool asf."
@beyblonded gushed:
"I never understood the Stanley appeal, but this is so sickening."
@lifeechoes4real asked:
"Tyla teaming up with Stanley? That’s style meeting substance. Whatever they’re cooking up, it’s bound to have people talking… and buying."
Tyla and Travis Scott's picture spark dating rumours, fans react: "She is too young to be a stepmom"
@Scope360Journal asked:
"Tyla x Stanley? Now my hydration game is about to have its own soundtrack."
Travis Scott and Tyla spark dating rumours
In a previous report from Briefly News, A picture of Tyla and Travis Scott sparked dating rumours on social media, with fans speculating about their relationship
Fans are divided, with some criticising the age gap and Travis Scott's children with Kylie Jenner, while others believe it's their personal choice
Comments range from concerns about potential drama with the Kardashian-Jenner family to support for their autonomy in making decisions.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University Of Technology (2019). She has 4 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist at Africa New Media Group writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of trainings from Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za