South African singer Tyla has partnered with the Stanley Cup brand for a limited-edition design

Fans cannot wait to get their hands on the Tiger-printed Stanley Cup, which will be dropping this week

This is one of the major wins Tyla has been bagging since she rose to fame following the success of Water

The Stanley Cup has grown in popularity, and this time, they have singer Tyla on board. Their collaboration will launch this week, and the Tygers are waiting in anticipation.

Tyla's limited edition Stanley Cup design will drop this week. Image: Getty Images

Grammy-award winning singer Tyla has bagged a new partnership with an American brand, Stanley.

Tyla and Stanley to collab on new design

South African singer Tyla and the popular drink brand have partnered for a limited-edition design cup. The cool cup is a true reflection of the Water hitmaker as it speaks of her fan base, the Tygers. The cup has a Tiger print.

On Instagram, the Stanley brand shared, "Stanley x @tyla. A Quencher fit for a queen. The 40oz, limited-edition Quencher."

@PopBase posted the announcement on X.

Fans wait impatiently for the collab to drop

Reacting to the new partnership, Tyla fans are excited to see what Tyla and Stanley have in store for them.

tebogokmaboe said:

"Listen, it’s fire. That design pops out with that African element. Definately need one."

imjoslyn stated:

"I actually want this; this is the only one I want ugh!"

@lalisatto gushed:

"The most beautiful Stanley from the most gorgeous girl."

@bodysnguts praised:

"Oh that design ATE."

@positions_mp3 praised:

"I want it this eats, but it's gonna be sold out instantly and like £50."

@1DirectionHQ_ shared:

"Wait, this looks cool asf."

@beyblonded gushed:

"I never understood the Stanley appeal, but this is so sickening."

@lifeechoes4real asked:

"Tyla teaming up with Stanley? That’s style meeting substance. Whatever they’re cooking up, it’s bound to have people talking… and buying."

@Scope360Journal asked:

"Tyla x Stanley? Now my hydration game is about to have its own soundtrack."

Travis Scott and Tyla spark dating rumours

In a previous report from Briefly News, A picture of Tyla and Travis Scott sparked dating rumours on social media, with fans speculating about their relationship

Fans are divided, with some criticising the age gap and Travis Scott's children with Kylie Jenner, while others believe it's their personal choice

Comments range from concerns about potential drama with the Kardashian-Jenner family to support for their autonomy in making decisions.

