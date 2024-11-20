Tyla's at it again! This 23-year-old has teamed up with Coke Studio to drop a new track called Tears

This track follows right after the masses were still vibing to Push 2 Start , but the Grammy winner couldn't hold back

Fans were pleasantly surprised when they heard the song. They also loved the fresh way it was delivered

Multiple award-winning artist Tyla treated her fans to a different latest song. The internet is buzzing with joy as their favorite dropped a new project. Tyla has released her new single, Tears.

Tyla partnered with Coke Studio to bring us 'Tears'. Image: @tyla

Source: Instagram

Tyla explores a new sound

South African blogger Musa Khawula shared a video about Tyla's new joint on his Twitter account. In the comments, many people loved that the song had an acoustic vibe and was quite different from her typical pop tracks.

Big ups for doing something new

Tears carry a soft and empowering tone as it serves as a comforting song.

@Pendana258 wrote:

"To me, this is the best song Tyla has ever done. Wonder who penned the lyrics for her."

@Khandizwe_Chris commented:

"She's really talented."

@ChrisExcel102 added:

"Tyla is killing it big time!"

@SesiNono wrote:

"This girl is making waves."

@DJMaverickRSA stated:

"The guitar in the background gives modern country. I kind of like it. Tyla is Hollywood now; there is no such thing as a December banger."

@BlackLovero commented:

"The girl is working overtime."

Blxckie's fans are in for a treat

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that South African rapper Blxckie is set to release a fresh single called Sunroof from his upcoming deluxe album, See You There.

The rapper, who recently became a father, explained that BrotherKupa produced the song, and it includes collaborators from fellow rappers Lowfeye and Lacabra.

Blxckie shared that his fans won’t have to hold their breath until his entire album is released so they can enjoy his music. He’s planning to release a song that dives into the album's themes soon.

