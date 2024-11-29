A video showcasing Cici's performance at the SASMA Awards is making the rounds, and it's sparking a lot of reactions about her presentation

The comment section was divided into two: some loved her performance, while others weren't impressed

Some pointed out Cici's lack of enthusiasm, whereas others suggested that she has the potential to become a more prominent artist than she currently is

South African music star Cici recently performed at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMA) awards. However, not everyone was impressed with her presentation. Some shared that she lacked energy, and others expressed uncertainty about her performance.

Cici’s performance at a recent awards show left some people unimpressed. Images: @ciciworldwide

Source: Instagram

Blogger Musa Khawula shared a recap of Cici's performance on his Twitter (X) page, and the reactions started pouring fast.

The comment section was divided

Cici's performance got mixed reviews. Some remarked on her star quality, saying she has the potential to reach the same heights as Grammy-award-winning Tyla, who's currently dominating the music scene. One Tweep even pointed out that South Africa is not ready for Cici's unique brand of music.

@ChrisEcxel102 commented:

"This performance is not make sure."

@TumeloTiger1 wrote:

"Lacks energy. She can do so much better."

@CreamQua added:

"Lacked energy and gruspa."

@MahlatseMathab2 wrote:

"Unfortunately, South Africa does not have an audience for this type of music and performance,"

@Usistaz commented:

"She could've been as big as Tyla."

@LuduMoore added:

"Beautiful "

@IhashiTurkei wrote:

"Love this for Cici."

Nkosazana Daughter's zip rips during performance

In relevant news, Briefly News reported that Nkosazana Daughter trended for all the wrong reasons again. The talented singer, who has been mocked for her fashion, seemingly proved fans right with her recent outfit mishap on stage.

During one of her performances, a fan couldn't help but notice the star's broken zip. Many said her outfit was not fit for a performance.

With all the hard work that Nkosazana is putting in her career, such as working on a joint album with Master KG, surely our homegirl will be able to afford herself a more stellar line up of clothes.

Source: Briefly News