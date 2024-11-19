Nkosazana Daughter’s Zip Breaks During Her Performance, Fans React: “Her Stylist Should Be Arrested”
- Nkosazana Daughter's recent fashion mishap on stage, highlighted by a broken zip, sparked renewed calls from fans for her to hire a professional stylist
- A TikTok video of the star's performance drew mixed reactions, with some defending her look while others expressed disappointment
- Despite her talent, many social media users feel her fashion choices detract from her performances
Nkosazana Daughter is trending for all the wrong reasons again. The talented singer who has been mocked for her fashion seemingly proved fans right with her recent outfit mishap on stage.
Nkosazana Daughter's fashion fails to impress fans
It looks like Nkosazana Daughter's fans want her to get a professional stylist. Many have complained about how the star dresses at during her performances.
A video of the star doing what she does best was shared on Tiktok by a user with the handle @jabs1703, but fans coudn't help but notice the star's broken zip. Many said her outfit was not fit for a performance.
Watch the performance below:
Fans react to Nkosazana Daughter's look
Social media users still think the singer should get a stylist because she has had several fashion misses. Some defended the star and said she looked okay.
@Sir_ Merc said:
"Yaz its so sad ukbona ladies are the ones body shaming and saying things about Nkosazana daughter instead of protecting her 🥹,nizolimaza omnye umntwana inqondo be nice ppl are going through alot🧎🙏"
@Anthia🪷🩰🎀 Mash added:
"Can't u guys see uri the skirt Zip is broken?"
@nqohnkabinde commented:
"I’m tired of defending Nkosazana."
@tshego wrote:
"I nearly thought it was mama jack🥺😭😭♥️"
@montshomalebza added:
"Let's take nkosazana's stylist to court because she's taking advantage of her. Sekhethe sa magrega Sawa 😏😏"
@Amelia wrote:
"I love her music and she is so beautiful but but i think she need help with her outfits."
@Karabo added:
"I tried defending her heeeyy guys, i think this is where i stop😔😭👍"
@MaTsOtETsI noted:
"I love her a lot but on a serious note can they get her a better stylist."
Fans react to Nkosazana Daughter's skintight leather pants
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nkosazana Daughter's viral dance video received hilarious reactions from social media users. The singer, who has been trending because of the rumours that Master KG is her baby daddy, showed off her moves in a video.
SA singer Nkosazana Daughter recently showed off her cute dance moves in a viral video. The star has been charting social media trends and hogging headlines after MacG alleged that she was dating Master KG and even having a child together.
