Popular South African actors Warren Masemola and Zamani Mbatha are the latest stars to join Black Gold

The fan-favourite Mzansi actors will star opposite award-winning thespians Sello Maake KaNcube and Dawn Thandeka King

South Africans recently took to social media to respond to the upcoming series, which is led by TV presenter and actress Nomalanga Shozi

Shaka ILembe star Zamani Mbatha and actor Warren Masemola, who is famously known for his taxi role in Skeem Saam, have joined the cast of Black Gold.

The former Isitha: The Enemy star and House of Zwide will act opposite well-known Isidingo actor Thulani Mtsweni and Umkhokha: The Curse star, Mbali Ngiba, in the upcoming BET TV show.

The new show, produced by Mandla N's Black Brain Pictures, is led by Nomalanga Shozi, who plays the character of Amandla Zungu.

Shozi's character is a principled young woman who gets kicked out of her home after she's falsely accused of her father’s murder.

Her stepmother, Florence (Dawn Thandeka King), who betrayed Amandla, works with her secret lover, Tom Motsepe, played by the legendary Sello Maake KaNcube.

The TV show is set in KwaZulu-Natal and will premiere on 18 August 2025 on BET (channel 129).

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed on his X account that the legendary actor Warren Masemola and popular actor Zamani Mbatha have joined the series.

South Africans respond to the actors' latest roles

@Sneza_Mkhize said:

"We know how this one is gonna end."

@TebogoN61063 wrote:

"Ave ndimthanda uNomalanga nkosi yam (I love Nomalanga, my goodness). I am happy for her, ngoba (because) she is a good actress."

@amechio replied:

"Who is behind this production? Because I can't take another heartbreak from BET."

@DQFab_ZA said:

"I hope this one lasts. BET telenovelas don't have staying power."

@WaMuvenda wrote:

"I hope it's not a Clive Morris production."

@pink11776 respond:

"I don’t like watching South African shows on BET. They always leave us hanging."

@KasheSetjhaba1 said:

"Motho Tlabe Athabile. (I am so happy) @BET_Africa. Ebe Reswabisa Hai. (I hope they don't dissapoint us). I can't wait for the 18 August klaar."

@popmzansi reacted:

"This is gonna be good, I've got a good feeling!"

@Dzumielv said:

"Ingapheleli ke emoyeni like Queendom" (I hope it doesn't end suddenly like Queendom).

@Behmee_bees wrote:

"You can tell that it’s gonna bring some flavours."

@Bonita10907357 replied:

"Interesting, let's hope it does not end abruptly like Queendom."

Mandla N praises actors Sello Maake KaNcube and Dawn Thandeka King as they join Black Gold

