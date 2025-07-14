Black Brain Pictures creator and TV producer Mandla N recently lauded fan-favourite actors Sello Maake KaNcube and Dawn Thandeka King

The legendary actors have joined Mandla N's upcoming series, Black Gold, which will premiere on BET (channel 129) on 18 August

South Africans recently took to social media to respond to the upcoming series, which also stars TV presenter and actress Nomalanga Shozi

Actors Sello Maake KaNcube and Dawn Thandeka King star in ‘Black Gold’. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

TV producer Mandla N recently applauded legendary actors Dawn Thandeka King and former Skeem Saam actor Sello Maake KaNcube, who recently bagged roles on his new series.

King and Maake KaNcube will star in Black Brain Pictures upcoming telenovela, Black Gold, which will premiere on BET on 18 August.

Mandla reveals in an interview with TshisaLIVE that South Africans are in for something truly special, thanks to two King and Maake KaNcube.

“These two are without a doubt royalty when it comes to performance in South Africa. Their names carry weight not just because of their experience, but because of the consistent excellence, generosity, and passion they bring to every role,” says the TV producer.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald revealed on his X account that Maake KaNcube will play the character of Tom Motsepe, who is a secret lover of Florence, played by King.

Mcdonald also reveals that Black Gold is a new telenovela about Amandla Zungu (Nomalanga Shozi), a principled young woman who is cast out of her home after being falsely accused of her father’s murder.

Her stepmother, Florence, is behind the betrayal, working with her secret lover, Tom Motsepe. Black Gold premieres on 18 August 2025 on BET.

South Africans react to the new telenovela

@MamawePrincess2 wrote:

"Tom Motsepe....I can't help but think of the elites hosting a party and singing for Thabo Bester as Tom Motsepe."

@ht4211 said:

"BET shows. I have little faith. You become invested in the show, and the next thing it’s being cancelled for not paying actors.'

@BuhleTheFirst replied:

"Dawn is in her prime right now... I'm happy to see she's not playing with her opportunities."

@DQFab_ZA wrote:

"Maybe it's the production houses, but BET always brings nice series or telenovelas, then boom it's gone."

@KasheSetjhaba1 responded:

"Let's hope it's not another telenovela. Because, wow, BET when it comes to telenovelas they don't last."

Mandla N produces ‘Black Gold’. Image:@DestinyConnect

Source: Twitter

Source: Briefly News