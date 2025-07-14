Popular actress and singer Shalate Sekhabi recently reacted to her popular role as Shoki Zwide on ETV's House of Zwide

Sekhabi's beauty queen character will exit the show this July, when her character and her husband, Nkosi Zwide (Wanda Zuma), get involved in a car accident

Fans of the ETV fashion telenovela took to social media this past week to bid farewell to their fan-favourite character

Actress and singer Shalate Sekhabi recently responded to her exit from the ETV show House of Zwide, where she played the character of Shoki Zwide.

Sekhabi recently opened up about playing the beauty queen and influencer character, Shoki Zwide, on the telenovela.

The rising star took to her Instagram story this past week to comfort her fans from the show after her exit.

"Good night, dolls. Le ska (don't be) bang sad, neh?" wrote the star

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald took to his X account on Monday, 14 July, to confirm Sekhabi's departure from the E.TV telenovela.

"After four years on House of Zwide Shalate Sekhabi bids farewell to her role as Shoki Zwide in a dramatic exit," writes Mcdonald.

House of Zwide bids farewell to Shoki Zwide

Unathi Cele said:

"Nco, she was really gorgeous. Even Nkosi and she looked like a real couple. Go and rest, pretty lady."

Nondue Cusie responded:

"Farewell, dear, I hope you will find another show where they will give a character where they will take you seriously. In this show, you were just like an added cast member with nothing to do."

Nicole Xavier wrote:

"Does that mean in the betrayal of Nkosi and Ona, Nkosi will lose his wife in the process because Msizi is not scared of doing something bad to him? After all, he had nothing to lose anymore. I mean, they will know that Ona and Nkosi set them up if the police were to find Sizwe's body between the 2 of them or clues, then Nkosi will suffer big time. I mean that's Suffocate."

Dineo Thabare replied:

"Nooo tlheng... Where will I watch her now? But you are a good actor, shame. This show was started by you. That scene ene le utswa ko House of Zwide and the one of you calling Uncle Som Som. Your acting skills are super, it's their loss. Farewell Mma Nkosi."

Ket Ekt said:

"It's so sad that Shoki is leaving HOZ. l enjoyed seeing her on the show."

