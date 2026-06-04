Tyla Debunks Nasty C’s Claim That She Charged Him $300K for a Feature: “Just Finding Out”
- Award-winning singer Tyla has responded to claims that she charged rapper Nasty C $300K for a feature
- Nasty C revealed this in a previous interview, stating that she even went as far as blocking Tyla
- The singer's hilarious reaction had social media people in a frenzy, and they shared their mixed thoughts
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South African rapper Nasty almost got away with telling the country that Tyla charges an arm and a leg for a feature.
In a short clip, podcasters were discussing Tyla's alleged feature fee and how Nasty C turned it down.
The Music Pulse crew was discussing this, with Thakgi saying Tyla missed out on a feature of a lifetime, while Nota Baloyi argued that Tyla probably sees Nasty C beneath her level because she made it in the United States, and he did not. Sfiso, on the other hand, said if he were Tyla's manager, he would have encouraged her to collaborate with Nasty C because he is still a big artist and is super talented.
In one interview, Nasty once mentioned that he regrets trying to make it in the American music scene, because it is almost impossible to do so.
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In a screenshot shared by @33Music_plug on X, Tyla said she just found out about this, implying that she had no idea.
Mzansi reacts to Tyla's reaction
Below are some of the reactions from the online community:
@33Music_Plug stated:
"This rumour started last year. Nasty C actually joked about it on his livestream and confirmed it was totally fake. Of course, clippers edited the video and only posted half of it to make the rumour look real."
@Mukhethwa_black joked:
"But the clippers clipped the part he said, 'it's cap, ' it never happened. He was just fooling around."
@Goodomontle stated:
"And people around the world have already chosen how to perceive what kind of person Tyla is towards this matter, knowing already lot of people already hate on her."
@sandile_9505 replied:
"The people cut out the part where he said he was capping. Now they'll have the tygas going crazy at the boy."
@OlivyaQueen said:
"A South African setting up his own people for what? Attention? sad. It literally takes 26 seconds to fact-check. Here is the full video. Nasty C said it was A JOKE. Please be mindful next time and share proper information so innocent people don't get dragged for free. Thank you."
Nasty C wishes he was born in US
In a previous report from Briefly News, Nasty C got candid about his rapping career and how his South African nationality impacted it, saying he wishes he was born in the States at least.
The Hell Naw hitmaker revealed that he's not entirely satisfied with the level of stardom he has achieved so far, adding that he could have been a much bigger deal around the world. Mzansi reacted to the video of Nasty C opening up with thoughts on his career internationally.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za