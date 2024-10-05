Nasty C recently opened up about his rapping career and how his South African nationality impacted it

The Hell Naw rapper revealed that he's not entirely satisfied with the level of stardom he has achieved so far

Online users reacted to the video of Nasty C opening up with thoughts on his career internationally

Nasty C proved he had much bigger goals when he discussed his hip-hop career in South Africa. He explained that his rap career could be much bigger if he came from beyond South African borders.

Nasty C told fans that being in South Africa limited his career and he'd be bigger if he was born in America. Image: Johnny Nunez

Source: Getty Images

People were taken aback as the King hitmaker explained why he thinks his stardom is not as big as he'd like. Many shared thoughts on Nasty C's stance on how being born in South Africa affected him.

Nasty C imagines American hip-hop career

In a video reposted by @MDNnewss, Nasty C said his career would be bigger if he were born in America or grew up there. He said he would have been a "megastar", but he's in South Africa and is "too versatile". Watch the video below:

SA unimpressed by Nasty C

Many people did not take kindly to hearing Nasty C's position on being born in South Africa. Online users argued that he should be grateful he made it big locally as other rappers in the US do not achieve any stardom..

@KapshunGoCrazy commented:

"On the contrary, if he had been born in the US, he would have been an average and just another rapper. They originated hip hop in the USA; thousands of underground rappers who are better than him are unknown to us. He should be thankful he was born in SA and gas this clout."

@Vuyo20201 said:

"Or dead by now. Where is X-tentancion, Nipsey, Pop Smoke? Or just a nobody; many notable rappers in the USA don't get to be stars.."

@tumiczarng added:

"You'd be dead. Be grateful you're African. Always."

@_WiseySA2 remarked:

"Nigerian artists are born in Nigeria and are stars in their own country. What is Blud even saying? Tyla was born in South Africa, and she’s already a star."

@_Lolo_Pat defended Nasty C:

"Maybe he's joking."

@StHonorable wrote:

"The young man must stop hallucinating. Some people weren't born in America, yet they're on top of the game now. Tyla is a simple example."

@Mbhape1 was unimpressed:

"That's an excuse. Trevor Noah may give him a word of the day."

@RossowUugu slammed Nasty:

"There are useless excuses here. Even Americans wish they were South Africans. So, what is he saying."

