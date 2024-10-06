Global site navigation

Pastor Mboro Teases His Amapiano Song in Video, Mzansi Puzzled: “Not Sure but It Bangs”
Pastor Mboro Teases His Amapiano Song in Video, Mzansi Puzzled: “Not Sure but It Bangs”

by  Rutendo Masasi 2 min read
  • Pastor Mboro recently caught the attention of netizens with the reveal of a new music project he's ready to drop
  • The controversial pastor's video dancing to the music he's been making in the studio went viral on X
  • Online users shared their thoughts after hearing the interesting jam Pastor Mboro has in store for Mzansi

Pastor Mboro is ready to treat his fans to some of his work despite being in and out of court. He shared a look at the behind-the-scenes project he's been working on.

Pastor Mboro teases amapiano hit in video
Pastor Mboro shared a bit of an amapiano song he's set to release. Image: @joy_zelda
Source: Twitter

Pastor Mboro's video of his music for fans fascinated many. Peeps shared their thoughts about what the pastor has in store.

Pastor Mboro teases new song

In a video shared by MDNnewss, Pastor Mboro performed a snippet of the amapiano song he has yet to release. Watch the clip below:

What you need to know about Pastor Mboro

SA jokes about Pastor Mboro song

Many people were not expecting the upbeat song from the man of God. People cracked jokes in the comment section.

@kasicounsellor commented:

Being a pastor didn’t work out because his true colours came out by mistake. Off to Plan B.

@BlackLckd said:

"Asambe man of God. Dance Challenge alert."

@incontroZA wrote:

"He must just close his church and become an influencer, Social media suits, light stuff."

@Dingswayo_N remarked:

"We are going too far now."

@PhixAlmighty wondered:

"It bangs, but what is this? "

@sirboring_26 joked:

"Man's said y'all burn down my church. I'll do the same with your ears."

Pastor Mboro's church allegedly set alight in Katlehong

Briefly News previously reported that A video online purports to show controversial South African Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng's church, Incredible Happenings, going up in flames.

Footage on Tuesday showed black smoke billowing from a tent structure, though it is not yet clear who is behind the arson attack.

However, the incident is linked to the threateningly violent incident on Monday in which Mboro and three of his bodyguards stormed Matshidiso Primary School armed with pangas and a rifle.

