Pastor Mboro is currently appearing in court as he and his bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, seek bail

Mboro has often been seen praying in the courtroom or engaging with his congregants

South Africans have commented on Mboro's antics in the courtroom, describing him as a showman

Paseka Motsoeneng certainly knows how to keep all eyes on him, but not everyone is a fan of his antics.

Motsoeneng, popularly known as Pastor Mboro, is back in court seeking bail, but his actions in the courtroom have netizens talking.

Mboro has often been spotted praying in the courtroom during proceedings and engaging with congregants who have come out to support him.

The eccentric pastor is appearing in court alongside his bodyguard, Clement Baloyi, on multiple charges, which include kidnapping, possession of an unlicensed firearm and assault.

Mboro described as panga-wielding pastor

The charges stem from an incident on 6 August 2024 when the pastor, his son, and his bodyguard were caught on camera causing chaos at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong.

The trio were filmed waving pangas and brandishing rifles in front of children and educators while trying to remove Mboro’s grandchildren from the premises forcefully.

The video went viral on social media, and Mboro was arrested afterwards. He has since become known as the panga-wielding pastor.

Mboro and Baloyi’s antics amuse SA

While his bail application drags on, Mboro and Baloyi are still giving people plenty to talk about.

Citizens were quick to comment on the pastor praying in the courtroom, with some noting that Baloyi was always laughing alongside him.

@TheEazyEd questioned why Baloyi was laughing:

“The other uncle is laughing at him or the prayer? 🙈”

@ZEERUST_MAYOR also noted Baloyi’s behaviour:

“This bodyguard is forever smiling 😁😀😁”

@ThomasKagisho joked about whether God would answer the prayer:

“God is under pressure to deliver.”

@SheunopaTim said:

“This is a showman and the world his stage.”

@A_T_C_A questioned why he was praying in front of the cameras:

“This guy is full of theatrics. Why not pray away from the media before the court? As God said, don't pray to seem like a Christian in front of crowds and impress them, but rather in private meaningfully?”

@Robbie72419148 joked that he would replace Trevor Noah:

“Trevor Noah beware😉A new comedian/martial artist is in town 😅😂🤣”

@MthokozisiMpun2 wondered when Mboro would free himself:

“But why he can't perform a miracle and release himself🤷‍♀️”

Mboro shocked by state’s claim

It’s not just Pastor Mboro’s prayers in court that are making news; his facial expressions are as well.

Briefly News recently reported that his reaction to the state prosecutor’s claims has Mzansi talking.

Mboro was visibly stunned when the prosecutor claimed that he was wielding a rifle at the school.

