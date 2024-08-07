A relative of two of the five suspects arrested for the viral incident involving Incredible Happenings, Pastor Mboro, has spoken up

The woman, who is the great-aunt to the children Mboro reportedly kidnapped in the video, said the children's uncle and grandmother were arrested despite being victims

Mboro and the group appeared on charges of assault and malicious damage to property, and this prompted community members to react violently after the viral incident

A relative called for the release of pastor Mboro's children's uncle and granny.

Source: Getty Images

PALM RIDGE, EKURHULENI — A relative of two of the suspects arrested in connection with Paseka "Pastor Mboro" Motoseneng's viral panga video doesn't understand why they were arrested even though they reportedly were victims.

Great-aunt speaks up

According to SowetanLIVE, the Kgadi Gele, the great aunt of the children Pastor Mboro reportedly forcefully seized at a school in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni, spoke up. Mboro and four others were arrested recently after a video of him brandishing a panga and taking small children from a school went viral.

One of the relatives of the children who Mboro took spoke outside of the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court on 7 August during Mboro and the suspects' appearances. The children belonged to Mboro's son, who was embroiled in a bitter custody battle for the children. Gele said the children's grandmother and uncle were also arrested, even though they were also reportedly attacked in the video.

South Africans discuss custody

Netizens commenting on the case on Facebook joined the conversation and weighed in on the custody battle.

Lizzy Mothobi said:

"Mboro was wrong, but honestly, this is ridiculous. Fathers have the same rights to their kids as mothers do."

Oliphant De Kock said:

"The kids belong to the father. Let him raise his children."

Palesa Precious Mokoena said:

"Since the matter is with the children's court, let the law take its course and do what's in the best interests of the children."

Jeroen Jansen said:

"These people are so ignorant."

Mboro's church set alight following viral incident

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mboro's church in Ekurhuleni was burned to the ground following the incident going viral.

Community members in Katlehong took to the streets and allegedly torched his Incredible Happenings church after Mboro, armed with a panga, and his associates removed his grandchildren from school.

