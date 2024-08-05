An incident in which armed men stormed a Gauteng primary school to remove two pupils forcefully is making the rounds

The disturbing clip showed at least four men carrying a rifle and pangas, threateningly waving them at the school staff

Gauteng education officials slammed the incident and said the school would be provided the necessary psycho-social support

The incident happened at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, according to a statement shared with Briefly News

A video making the rounds online shows armed men storming a primary school in Gauteng and forcefully removing two pupils. Images: Screenshots

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG — A disturbing video surfaced online on Monday afternoon showing a group of men terrorising teachers and pupils at a Gauteng school.

Four men were seen in the foyer at what appears to be a primary school, threatening alarmed educators while dragging out two pupils.

Armed men forcefully take school pupils

The educators' bewildered shouting, coupled with the children's baffled cries, did not deter the perpetrators.

The incident was captured on a cellphone, presumably belonging to one of the educators, and the video subsequently went viral.

After forcefully grabbing the pupils, the thugs could be seen making their way out and into the schoolyard.

The video captures the terrifying moment one of the men swings the machete wildly to try to force the teachers to retreat.

However, the person filming continues to follow their movements as they reach the school's front gate entrance.

The frantic screams of the staff continue reverberating through the air as the criminals start making their getaway.

They are seen arriving at a car parked outside the school but are stopped dead in their tracks by the enraged community.

Confusion reigns over the ensuing seconds as the supposed thugs threaten and intimidate residents, who thwart their getaway before the video ends.

Gauteng education officials rebuke incident

In a media statement shared with Briefly News, the Gauteng Education Department said the incident happened at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong on Monday, 5 August.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said a well-known South African pastor, accompanied by bodyguards, forced his way into the school to take his two children following a custodial battle.

"A preliminary report at our disposal [indicates the incident emanates from] a conflict between two families over the custody of the pupils in grades RR and 2.

"It is said that the mother of the children passed away in April, leading to a dispute between the paternal and maternal sides of the family."

Mabona said the school's deputy principal and staff refused to release the children without their maternal grandmother’s permission.

Uncompromised school safety important

He said the school reported the matter to the police.

"The Child Protection Unit is set to mediate the situation. Psycho-social support will be deployed for the affected teachers and learners to help them cope with the trauma resulting from this incident."

Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Matome Chiloane called the incident reprehensible and emphasised that school safety was paramount.

"Acts of violence and intimidation not only undermine the foundation of our education system but have the potential to traumatise the school community."

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News