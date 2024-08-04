The Gauteng Education Department will launch an independent investigation into racism claims at a Tshwane school

A three-member disciplinary panel cleared 12 pupils, including eight prefects, of alleged racism on Friday, 2 August

In a statement sent to Briefly News, the department said its probe sought to determine whether a racism culture existed

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane's department to probe racism claims at a Tshwane school. Images: Pretoria High School for Girls and Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Gauteng Education Department will independently investigate the heated racism allegations at a Tshwane school.

Matters came to a head when 12 Pretoria High School for Girls learners were suspended due to claims of racism on 24 July.

Gauteng Education to probe racism claims

Their suspension came after a protest was planned in response to alleged racial connotations and complaints about black schoolmates, channelled through a WhatsApp group by the white pupils.

However, on Friday, 2 August, a three-member disciplinary panel cleared them of all charges, while the white pupils, including eight prefects, will be reinstated.

Following the ruling, Gauteng Education Member of the Executive Council (MEC) Matome Chiloane will independently probe the incident.

In a media statement sent to Briefly News, education spokesperson Steve Mabone said the department respected the School Governing Body's (SGB) decision to clear the grade 12 pupils.

"The [department] respects this outcome. The department cannot interfere with it since SGBs are [mandated] to undertake and facilitate disciplinary hearings against learners. Therefore, it is the SGB's responsibility to enforce appropriate action [when] a learner violates the school's code of conduct," Mabona said.

"[Despite this], MEC Chiloane will launch an independent investigation into the school to determine whether a culture of racism exists."

Mabona said the investigation would be undertaken to determine whether a racism culture was entrenched in the school.

"This recourse will investigate allegations of racism at the school [as a whole], not the 12 learners ... there has been a strong presumption of such."

Chiloane added that his department strove to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all learners.

"In light of the recent developments, we call on all concerned stakeholders to allow the school to continue teaching and learning during a critical time of examinations," he said.

