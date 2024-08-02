Twelve Pretoria High School for Girls pupils accused of racism have been cleared of wrongdoing following a disciplinary hearing

The ruling on Friday, 2 August, means the pupils, among them eight prefects, will be reinstated to their leadership positions

The racism allegations and subsequent outcome caused a frenzy online as South Africans took to expressing their views

Twelve Pretoria Girls High School pupils accused of racism have been cleared of wrongdoing. Image: Pretoria High School for Girls

TSHWANE — In a surprising verdict for many expectant of harsh sanctions against 12 Pretoria High School for Girls pupils accused of alleged racism, they have been cleared of any wrongdoing.

The ruling on Friday sent a ripple across social media as throngs of vocal onlookers applauded the outcome after the pupils were "dragged".

Pretoria pupils cleared of racism

A three-member disciplinary panel cleared them of all charges, while the white pupils, including eight prefects, will be reinstated to their leadership roles.

Against this backdrop, the Gauteng Department of Education expressed disappointment over the absence of a report.

"They know this matter has been in the public space and we don't even have an official report on the outcome of the disciplinary process," department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

The suspension of the 12 came after some pupils planned a protest on 19 July in response to alleged racial connotations and complaints about black pupils, channelled through a WhatsApp group by their white schoolmates.

There were polarising reactions to the development, both online and from Chapter 9 institutions and organised labour groups.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) committed to probe the allegations, while the South African Democratic Teachers Union (SADTU) demanded a complete investigation.

South Africans chime in

Briefly News scanned the comments online and looked at the polarising commentary.

@ThinkFoYourself wrote:

"False accusations of racism should carry a heavy penalty. Young people suffered."

@Aubreychiibi chimed:

"Pretends to be shocked."

@Cubed120 said:

"And what of the reputational harm caused by this farce?"

@EsterVeldman mentioned:

"Well, I hope they make a case against the EFF and ANC for [defamation] of character."

@FreeInduna reacted:

"Are you going to offer apologies from all your anchors and opinion writers? You [eNCA] were complicit in lighting up these girls' lives — you should be sued. False racism allegations should attract severe penalties."

@zinn_le slammed:

"We can't [act like] we're surprised. Again, racism is tolerated."

@vinniemm reacted:

"Let black kids cage white kids and see the outcome."

