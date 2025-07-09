SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola Weighs In on Mkhwanazi’s Press Briefing
- The South African Police Service National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola spoke up about General NMhlanhla Mkhwanazi's press briefing
- He addressed the allegations days after Mkhwanazi made explosive revelations about police minister Senzo Mchunu and top cop Shadrack Sibiya
- Some South Africans attacked him, while others defended him and said that Masemola was on Mkhwanazi's side
VANDERBIJLPARK, GAUTENG — South African Police Service National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola shared his views on the press briefing KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held recently.
What did Masemola say?
Masemola spoke during a press briefing of the South African Police Service in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on 9 July 2025, where the police were destroying illegal firearms seized during various operations in the province.
Masemola said the allegations Mkhwanazi made were concerning, and his press briefing is unprecedented. He said urgent action was needed to restore the public's trust in the police and the stability in the organization.
Masemola did not sign the letter
Masemola also said that he did not sign any letter to close the Political Killings Task Force, which Mchunu reportedly ordered Sibiya, the deputy National Commissioner, to close. He also said he doesn't know why the Task Force was disbanded.
"I've not signed it, and I don't think anybody has seen a letter where I've signed off the closure of the unit," he said.
He said Mkhwanazi did indicate that he was planning on investigating the allegations he made and said as a provincial commissioner, he has full authority to investigate any criminal activity in the province.
Masemola confirmed that security for Mkhwanazi has been beefed up because he has received death threats. He added that Mkhwanazi will not be prosecuted.
What you need to know about Mkhwanazi
- Security was beefed up outside of Mkhwanazi's home in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, after he made explosive allegations against Mchunu and Sibiya
- The Democratic Alliance, the Economic Freedom Fighters, and the MK Party called for action to be taken against Mchunu
- Members of the Gaansbaai community in the Western Cape took to the streets to march in support of Mkhwanzi, days after he implicated Mchunu in a crime syndicate
- Mchunu and Sibiya denied the allegations Mkhwanazi made against them, and called him unprofessional
- President Cyril Ramaphosa weighed in on the allegations and said that Mkhwanazi's actions may cause confusion
What did South Africans say?
South Africans weighed in on Masemola's words. Some slammed him. Others defended him.
Those who slammed him
Innocent Mavundla said:
"He is very sketchy and walking on eggshells."
BK kaNhlangothi said:
"That guy said nothing at all. He's scared."
MDK Brothers said:
"No one said he did. Mkhwanazi said it was signed by the Acting National Commissioner whilst Masemola was on leave."
Those who supported him
Mluleki Mtshiza said:
"As much as the commissioner isn't saying much, I do get the feeling that he supports Mkhwanazi!"
Madanga said:
"Lt General Masemola defied that thug from Empangeni."
Tato said:
"The pressure on Mchunu just increased, as he previously stated that the political killings task team was closed ,but the police commissioner cannot verify his statement."
Mchunu admits to knowing Brown Mogotsi
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mchunu admitted that he knew Brown Mogotsi. He said that he had no personal dealings with him.
Mchunu remarked that Mogotsi was just a comrade. He also said that he has never asked nor received anything from Cat Matlala, who is currently in prison on charges of attempted murder.
