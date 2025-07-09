The South African Police Service National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola spoke up about General NMhlanhla Mkhwanazi's press briefing

He addressed the allegations days after Mkhwanazi made explosive revelations about police minister Senzo Mchunu and top cop Shadrack Sibiya

Some South Africans attacked him, while others defended him and said that Masemola was on Mkhwanazi's side

SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola discussed General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

VANDERBIJLPARK, GAUTENG — South African Police Service National Commissioner General Fannie Masemola shared his views on the press briefing KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held recently.

What did Masemola say?

Masemola spoke during a press briefing of the South African Police Service in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on 9 July 2025, where the police were destroying illegal firearms seized during various operations in the province.

Masemola said the allegations Mkhwanazi made were concerning, and his press briefing is unprecedented. He said urgent action was needed to restore the public's trust in the police and the stability in the organization.

General Fannie Masemola discussed Mkhwanazi's allegations.

Masemola did not sign the letter

Masemola also said that he did not sign any letter to close the Political Killings Task Force, which Mchunu reportedly ordered Sibiya, the deputy National Commissioner, to close. He also said he doesn't know why the Task Force was disbanded.

"I've not signed it, and I don't think anybody has seen a letter where I've signed off the closure of the unit," he said.

He said Mkhwanazi did indicate that he was planning on investigating the allegations he made and said as a provincial commissioner, he has full authority to investigate any criminal activity in the province.

Masemola confirmed that security for Mkhwanazi has been beefed up because he has received death threats. He added that Mkhwanazi will not be prosecuted.

What did South Africans say?

South Africans weighed in on Masemola's words. Some slammed him. Others defended him.

Those who slammed him

Innocent Mavundla said:

"He is very sketchy and walking on eggshells."

BK kaNhlangothi said:

"That guy said nothing at all. He's scared."

MDK Brothers said:

"No one said he did. Mkhwanazi said it was signed by the Acting National Commissioner whilst Masemola was on leave."

Those who supported him

Mluleki Mtshiza said:

"As much as the commissioner isn't saying much, I do get the feeling that he supports Mkhwanazi!"

Madanga said:

"Lt General Masemola defied that thug from Empangeni."

Tato said:

"The pressure on Mchunu just increased, as he previously stated that the political killings task team was closed ,but the police commissioner cannot verify his statement."

Mchunu admits to knowing Brown Mogotsi

