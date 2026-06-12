LIMPOPO – The South African Police Service (SAPS) has made another breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of a couple at the Kruger National Park.

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Police have arrested a third Mozambican national in connection with the murder of a couple at the Kruger National Park. Image: Jub Rubjob/ Kasi News

Source: UGC

Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, confirmed that a third suspect was arrested on Friday, 12 June 2026. The suspect, a 26-year-old Mozambican national, was arrested in Zimbabwe after he attempted to flee by crossing the border.

The suspect is expected to be deported to Mozambique, where he will join the other two men who were arrested.

Why were the men arrested?

The three men were arrested in connection with the murders of Ernst (71) and Dina Marais (73). The couple were found dead on 22 May 2026, two days after they were last seen alive. Their bodies were found floating on the banks of the Luvuvhu River near the Mozambique border intersection. They had been stabbed numerous times with a sharp object.

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The couple's green Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie was allegedly traced crossing illegally into Mozambique, through the park's fence.

Source: Briefly News