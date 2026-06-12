Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Global site navigation

Kruger National Park Murders: Police Arrest Third Mozambican National After Cross-Border Manhunt
South Africa

Kruger National Park Murders: Police Arrest Third Mozambican National After Cross-Border Manhunt

by  Byron Pillay
1 min read

LIMPOPO – The South African Police Service (SAPS) has made another breakthrough in the investigation into the murder of a couple at the Kruger National Park.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Police arrested a third Mozambican national in connection with the murder at the Kruger National Park
Police have arrested a third Mozambican national in connection with the murder of a couple at the Kruger National Park. Image: Jub Rubjob/ Kasi News
Source: UGC

Acting National Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Puleng Dimpane, confirmed that a third suspect was arrested on Friday, 12 June 2026. The suspect, a 26-year-old Mozambican national, was arrested in Zimbabwe after he attempted to flee by crossing the border.

The suspect is expected to be deported to Mozambique, where he will join the other two men who were arrested.

Why were the men arrested?

The three men were arrested in connection with the murders of Ernst (71) and Dina Marais (73). The couple were found dead on 22 May 2026, two days after they were last seen alive. Their bodies were found floating on the banks of the Luvuvhu River near the Mozambique border intersection. They had been stabbed numerous times with a sharp object.

Read also

Brown Mogotsi challenges bail denial, Johannesburg Magistrate's Court sets date for new application

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The couple's green Ford Ranger double-cab bakkie was allegedly traced crossing illegally into Mozambique, through the park's fence.

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Byron Pillay avatar

Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za

Tags:
ZimbabweLimpopoSouth African Police Service - SAPS
Hot:
Malcolm Wentzel Sophia Jurksztowicz Will Sonbuchner DStv Blondie Makhene