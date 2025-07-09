The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, admitted recently that he knows who Brown Mogotsi is

This was after KwaZulu-Natal SAPS Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi accused him of having ties to Mogotsi, an alleged drug syndicate member

Mchunu said he was just a comrade, and South Africans overwhelmingly called for his resignation

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, cabinet reshuffles, the State of the Nation Address, Parliamentary Proceedings, and politician-related news, as well as elections, at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Senzo Mchunu said Brown Mogotsi was his comrade. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG — The Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu, confirmed some of the allegations KwaZulu-Natal South African Police Service commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, made against him. He said he knew who Brown Mogotsi was, much to the anger of many.

Mchunu knows Mogotsi

In a statement, Mchunu posted on his @Senzo_Mchunu X account on 9 July 2025, the Minister said that although President Cyril Ramaphosa called for calm, he felt it was necessary to respond to the allegations and clarify the claims made against him.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Mchunu says that he knew and had met Mogotsi, and emphasised that he was just a comrade and not an associate. He has never requested or received anything from him. Mchunu added that he has never spoken to or communicated with Vuzumusi "Cat" Matlala, with whom he was implicated.

Read the X statement here:

Mchunu, Mogotsi, and Matlala

Mkhwanazi accused Matlala of funding Mchunu's political ambitions. He made the allegations during a press briefing on 6 July 2024, where he also said Mchunu had ties to another alleged drug syndicate member, Brown Mogotsi.

Mkhwanazi received correspondence from Mogotsi in September, who told him of a plot to have Mkhwanazi arrested on charges of defeating the ends of justice. Mkhwanazi also accused Mchunu of working with Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya to disband the KZN Political Killings Task Force.

Senzo Mchunu knows who Brown Mogotsi is. Image: Mlungisi Louw/Volksblad/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about Mkhwanazi's claims

South Africans furious

Netizens commenting on X were livid.

Ntokozo Masuku said:

"Calling Mogotsi just a comrade doesn't wash the blood off his hands, or yours."

Khetani Chabane said:

"You have no shame. First, you denied ever knowing Brown after being caught in a questionable situation, yet later you admit that Brown is your associate."

Zani asked:

"Why are you still a police minister? Why is Ramaphosa not suspending you?"

Habile said:

"Step down from the police minister position. You think South Africans are dense."

Tman said:

"Comrade and associate are the same thing!"

Communities march to support Mkhwanazi

In a related article, Briefly News reported that members of the Gaansbaai community in the Western Cape marched in support of Mkhwanazi. They were led by the Land Party SA.

The community marched to the police station and pledged their support for Mjhwaanzi. The march came days after Mkhwanazi made the explosive revelations.

Source: Briefly News