Nirvana Nokwe is said to be facing serious legal troubles after allegedly falling behind on her financed car payments

The former Red Ink actress reportedly fell behind on her monthly vehicle instalments, and after failing to settle her mounting arrears, the bank approached the court for an order to force her to return the vehicle

This falls on the heels of her explosive sexual assault allegations against her former co-star, with the latest scandal bringing more negative attention to the actress

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Nirvana Nokwe is reportedly being dragged to court. Image: nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

Outlaws actress Nivarna Nokwe-Mseleku is reportedly facing legal action after allegedly falling behind on her car payments.

According to Africa Daily, Nedbank approached the Johannesburg High Court seeking an order to repossess her vehicle, which is said to be valued at over R500,000.

Court papers reveal that Nokwe-Mseleku entered into an instalment sale agreement with Nedbank on 25 August 2023 to purchase a 2023 Nissan Magnite 1.0T Acenta Plus.

The documents reveal that the financial institution did the necessary background checks on the actress' financial history before agreeing, which included assessing her financial standing and debt repayment history, ultimately financing her with just over R297 000.

However, Nedbank reveals that the actress breached the contract after falling behind on her monthly payments of R6,800 in September 2025. It further claims that Nokwe-Mseleku was informed of the arrears and requested that she bring the account up to date, but she failed to settle the amount.

At the time the summons was issued, she was allegedly in arrears of over R39 000. However, the financial institution revealed that as of January 2026, the outstanding balance owed had accumulated to over R417 000, excluding interest.

Africa Daily reports that as a result, the bank cancelled the agreement and wants Nirvana to return the vehicle.

The bank is now asking the High Court for an official confirmation that the contract is cancelled, as well as an order urging the actress to return the Nissan Magnite. Nedbank also wants Nirvana to pay its legal costs and other damages.

Nirvana Nokwe allegedly fell behind on her car payments and is being ordered to return it. Image: nirvananokwe

Source: Instagram

Bad timing for Nirvana Nokwe-Mseleku

The legal battle comes at a tense period for the actress, who is at the centre of a sexual assault case involving former co-star, Bonko Khoza.

On 16 May, the Nokwe-Mseleku accused the former The Wife actor of violating her on the set of the Showmax thriller, Red Ink.

Briefly News reports that the harrowing incident allegedly occurred during the filming of a fictional assault scene between the actors, prompting Nokwe-Mseleku to immediately report the matter to both production management and police, who allegedly dismissed the case due to insufficient evidence.

The backlash from the allegations led Khoza to release a statement in which he denied any wrongdoing. Not only that, but the actor accused his former co-star of having made the same allegations against other stars in the past.

While the legal proceedings surrounding the assault case continue to unfold, the mounting pressure of the high court vehicle repossession battle adds a heavy strain to an already deeply challenging and public period in the actress' life and career.

Video of Bonko Khoza eating woman's food resurfaces

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a throwback video of Bonko Khoza eating an unknown fan's food.

The video, which resurfaced amid the actor's sexual assault scandal, poured fuel on the fire and had online users looking at him in an entirely different light.

Source: Briefly News