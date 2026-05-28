Sello Maake KaNcube is reportedly considering taking legal action against the infamous Trinity International Bible University

Two years after he received a "fake" honorary doctorate from the controversial institution, the actor is demanding accountability over the damage the scandal has done to his career and reputation

Despite being one of several high-profile stars who received the alleged bogus doctorates, Maake KaNcube has been the one to receive the most ridicule, with his representatives noting the immense public humiliation and reputational harm

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Sello Maake KaNcube is reportedly taking legal action against the Trinity International Bible University. Images: Jabu_Macdonald, MDNnewss

Source: Twitter

Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube is reportedly gearing up for a fierce legal battle against the infamous Trinity International Bible University, over two years after the institution awarded him a "fake" honorary doctorate.

In April 2024, the former Generations actor was recognised for his years of contributions to the arts and received a doctorate, which subsequently sparked major public controversy after the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) intervened.

Following the awarding of the degree, the former Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande publicly stated that Trinity was a "bogus" institution, with the department further noting that only public universities in South Africa are legally allowed to confer honorary doctorates under the Higher Education Act.

What followed was severe humiliation for the acclaimed actor, whose celebrated legacy was suddenly overshadowed by public mockery and endless social media trolling.

Sello Maake KaNcube expressed the immense reputational damage he suffered over his "bogus" doctorate from the Trinity International Bible University. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

According to a statement from his foundation, the former Skeem Saam star is demanding full accountability for the severe damage the bogus degree scandal has inflicted on his illustrious career and public reputation. The foundation rejected the award and dissociated the actor from the institution after enduring years of public humiliation and reputational damage, after more than six decades of building a respected career.

"The Foundation believes that Mr Maake KaNcube's public profile and stature made him an easy target for political and media attention, unfairly exposing him to humiliation and reputational damage for matters entirely beyond his control."

The statement further noted that the actor had accepted the honorary doctorate in good faith and had absolutely "no involvement in the institution’s administration, accreditation, governance or regulatory affairs." However, despite this, his name became one of the most ridiculed in the national discourse surrounding the institution.

Among those awarded honorary doctorates were Skeem Saam actress Elizabeth Serunye, gospel stars Winnie Mashaba and Deborah Fraser, as well as politician Zwelinzima Vavi.

The foundation also highlighted that the scandal ruined potential opportunities for Maake KaNcube to receive legitimate honorary degrees from respected South African universities. As a result, he is said to be hiring a legal team to see what remedies are available to him.

Sello Maake KaNcube is threatening legal action against Trinity International Bible University. Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Demanding an apology

Maake KaNcube is refusing to take the humiliation lying down and is officially demanding answers and accountability. Legal and formal correspondence has already been issued to both the controversial university and the Department of Higher Education and Training.

The veteran actor is firmly calling on the Department to issue official confirmation stating that he was never implicated in any fraudulent activity or wrongdoing, as well as a formal apology for the reputational harm he suffered.

Maake KaNcube is also demanding stricter care by the Department when handling innocent public figures during high-profile investigations and media statements, noting that the matter went far beyond a title or qualification.

"It concerns dignity, fairness and the human cost of public humiliation."

Sello Maake KaNcube dragged into Chris Brown's graduation backlash

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Chris Brown's graduation, which sparked intense debate online about the legitimacy of the institution that awarded him his honorary doctorate.

Sello Maake KaNcube was caught in the crossfire as South African netizens ruthlessly dragged local stars back into the conversation over their own past academic controversies.

Source: Briefly News