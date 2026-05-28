JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— The State told the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court that alleged political fixer Brown Mogotsi should not get bail. Prosecutors said witnesses saw him exit his vehicle, fire shots at it, and then report an attempt on his life.The claims came during Mogotsi’s ongoing bid for bail on 28 May 2026.

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Brown Mogotsi is still behind bars. Image: @Am_Bluejay

Source: Twitter

According to IOL, prosecutors said Mogotsi tried to bribe a police officer linked to his bail bid and gave investigators a wrong home address. Mogotsi appeared in court on Monday for his formal bail hearing. He stayed in custody after the case was put off so investigators could check his address.

He faces charges arising from claims that he set up his own assassination attempt in Vosloorus in November 2025. State prosecutor Advocate Thami Mpekana said Mogotsi should be refused bail because he did not work fully with police. Mpekana said Mogotsi gave his statement 10 days later. He said Mogotsi left out his personal details in the statement. Mpekana told the court eyewitnesses saw the car stop and Mogotsi fire shots at the car. He said Mogotsi’s vehicle was the only one in the area. CCTV showed no other vehicle followed him.

State prosecutor opposes bail for Brown Mogotsi

Mpekana said police had trouble finding Mogotsi after they were first told he died. Prosecutors said officers went to an address in Mmabatho given by Mogotsi’s legal team but learned he did not stay there.

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Mogotsi’s lawyer, Nthabiseng Mohamane, said her client gave enough papers to confirm his home. She said Mogotsi supplied an affidavit from his customary wife, contact details, WhatsApp messages, GPS locations and phone records. She said the charges were not serious enough to refuse bail. The case was postponed to June 4 for the decision. Mogotsi remains in custody.

Brown Mogotsi tried to bribe a cop

Similarly, Briefly News reported that Mogotsi was accused of trying to influence the outcome of his case. He was arrested for defeating the ends of justice when he alleged that there was a hit on his life.

Source: Briefly News