JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG— A police officer testified that the residential address supplied by Brown Mogotsi differed from the one he verified. He spoke in court on 28 May 2026 during bail proceedings at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court after his arrest on 15 May 2026.

Brown Mogotsi allegedly deceived the court. Image: visse_ss

Source: Twitter

MDN News posted a video of the proceedings on its @MDNNewss X account. The officer was requested on 25 May 2026 to follow up on a residential address verification of the applicant. A PIN location was supplied as per the applicant's supplementary statement. On 27 May 2026 he visited the pin location in Mahikeng. At the location he found a residential address.

Brown Mogotsi uses another person's address

There was no street number displayed at the house. He met a female resident who identified herself as Dorothy Lukwaba. She produced her ID. The officer took a photo of the ID.

He asked her for the house number. She provided a number. This did not correspond with the house number in the affidavit. She pointed out minimal clothing in the main bedroom but could not produce any personal documentation of the applicant.

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In the officer's view, there was no property of substantial value at the residence belonging to the applicant. It is a small three-bedroom house. He took photos of the inside. Dorothy Lukwaba provided a lease agreement in her name. The lease was signed on 1 July 2026.

The officer confirmed with the Mahikeng Local Municipality that the property belongs to the municipality. It is legally leased. This contradicted the residential details supplied in the applicant's affidavit. The statement was signed before a commissioner of oaths on 28 May 2026 at Johannesburg Central. The officer handed in the statement as Exhibit D.

View the video on X here:

Brown Mogotsi tried to bribe a cop

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Mogotsi found himself in even deeper trouble after he was accused of trying to bribe the investigating officer of his case. His troubles are compounding as he desperately fights for his freedom.

Source: Briefly News