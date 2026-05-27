JOHANNESBURG— The president of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, attended a ceremonial event with members of Bafana Bafana. He stood alongside the national football players at a gathering hosted by SABC Sports in Johannesburg on 27 May 2026, where the national anthem was performed before an audience. Ramaphosa did not deliver a speech but participated in the anthem.

Cyril Ramaphosa sang with the national team. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

According to Newzroom Afrika, Ramaphosa stood at the podium in Johannesburg on 27 May 2026, where officials acknowledged the South African Football Association. Ramaphosa is currently facing legal woes after he was ordered to pay R1 million in costs for a legal battle against My Vote Counts. This order adds to his ongoing Phala Phala theft issues.

Ramaphosa faces scrutiny over the Phala Phala matter and his recent court order. He was penalised after a legal dispute regarding the Political Party Funding Act, where the court ordered him to pay R1 million in costs to the activist group, My Vote Counts. The president also continues to face pressure over the Phala Phala farm scandal. The national soccer players stood alongside him during the ceremony as the country remains focused on his legal challenges.

ANC defends Ramaphosa

Similarly, Briefly News reported that the Presidency maintained that Ramaphosa respects the judiciary and follows the rules. While other political parties continue to raise concerns regarding the Phala Phala theft panel report and the latest court costs, the presidency remains focused on state duties and national events.

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Source: Briefly News