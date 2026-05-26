A TikTok video from Mabalingwe Nature Reserve in Limpopo’s Waterberg left South Africans completely stunned on 25 May 2026. Game drive guests watched as a deadly boomslang launched a full ambush on a chameleon, only for the small reptile to fight back and pull off a remarkable escape.

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Screenshots taken from the video. Images: @mabalingwe

Source: TikTok

The clip, posted by @mabalingwe_ on TikTok, took the internet by storm almost immediately. South Africans could not believe what they were seeing in the video.

The snake that almost always wins

The boomslang is one of Africa’s most feared tree snakes. Its name means tree snake in Afrikaans, and it lives up to the title. It hunts chameleons, frogs, lizards, and bird eggs from the treetops with surgical patience. Its hemotoxic venom breaks down blood cells and stops clotting, giving small prey almost no chance of survival once bitten.

A chameleon escaping a boomslang is genuinely rare. The snake is a natural ambush predator and strikes with speed and accuracy. Most prey do not get a second chance.

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That is what made this sighting so extraordinary. The chameleon refused to go quietly. It turned on the boomslang and fought back hard enough to break free entirely. Mzansi flooded the comments with shock, disbelief, and full-on pride for the little fighter.

Watch the video below:

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