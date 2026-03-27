A veteran snake catcher is in the ICU after being bitten by a highly venomous black mamba in Pretoria

The incident occurred on 24 March 2026, when the expert was called to a property to safely relocate the dangerous reptile

Social media users rallied behind the local hero, flooding online platforms with messages of support and updates on his recovery

A snake handler is in the ICU after a dangerous encounter with one of Africa's deadliest snakes. Image: Craig Cordier/sudok1

Source: Getty Images

60-year-old Barry Baggot was rushed to the hospital following a terrifying encounter with a black mamba.

The Facebook account Pretoria Rekord shared the article recently, sparking fear among viewers who live in the Pretoria North region.

The report states that the experienced snake catcher was attending a call-out close to the Roodeplaat Dam in Pretoria when the incident happened. While attempting to secure the snake, Barry was bitten on the arm.

Barry rushes to the hospital after a snake bite

Knowing the lethal nature of the venom, he managed to drive himself part of the way to the hospital before being met by emergency medical services. Facebook account Pretoria Rekord noted that the man was stabilised and transported to the Intensive Care Unit. The reptile was first mistaken for a snouted cobra before being correctly identified as a black mamba

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See the Facebook post here:

SA discusses the black mamba incident

The clip gained massive views with social media users flooding the comments section with shocked reactions to the news. Many viewers were happy to hear that the man was still alive and wished him a speedy recovery. Some were shocked to learn that there was a black mamba in the Pretoria North region and wondered how it got there. One viewer gave an update on the snake catcher's health situation. She shared a picture of him in a hospital bed and noted that he was recovering well. Others were stunned to hear that age 60 was regarded as elderly and shared humorous responses.

With the patient's permission, a content creator shared a picture of the man in the hospital as proof of life. Image: Pretoria Rekord

Source: Facebook

User @Whitney West-Erasmus commented:

"Firstly, this man is someone's husband, father, brother, and uncle. Secondly, yes, he is 60; age is just a number, get over it. Thirdly, snake catching is a hobby and a passion. He doesn't believe in killing them. Lastly, we pray for a full recovery."

User @Grant Simons said:

"Black mamba is not to be messed with; experienced snake handlers are extremely careful around these snakes. If you doubt you can handle these snakes, rather not. The biggest one I've seen was in KZN, 2.8 meters and extremely aggressive because it was inside a house and felt cornered. I still get the heebeejeebees thinking about it."

User @Midah Ntsowedy shared:

"A black mamba 6km from my house! Speedy recovery to the victim."

User @Samantha Jane Cox added:

"Do we even have antivenom for Black Mambas? I know we have had a short supply for the usual suspects."

User @Andre Todd explained:

"All snakes are dangerous when provoked. They are just as scared of us as we are of them. I have learnt to live with them on the farm, and I let them have their right of way."

User @Zelda De Clerck asked:

"Elderly? 60 years? Really? My goodness. I thought the snake catcher was 95 years old when you said elderly."

3 Briefly News articles about snakes

A local learner hiking in the remote Cederberg was airlifted to safety on Friday, November 28, 2025, after being bitten by a highly venomous snake.

A woman shared a terrifying video after discovering a snake slithering across the tiled floor of her home, prompting her to immediately panic and call for help.

A massive black mamba was safely removed from a home in KwaZulu-Natal after it was discovered hiding in a bedroom wardrobe, shocking many social media users.

Source: Briefly News