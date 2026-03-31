The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport earned widespread praise for using a witty and relatable post to highlight the dangers of driving under the influence

The humorous update was shared on Facebook, where it went viral as viewers engaged in the unique approach to road safety

Social media users flooded the comments section, thanking the officials for keeping them safe and expressing their amusement

The KZN Department of Transport trended after defending the bad condition of a couch used for arrested drivers. Image: KZN Department of Transport

Source: Facebook

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport proved that humour could be a powerful tool for law enforcement.

The post was shared by the Facebook account, KZN Department of Transport, on 29 March 2026, where it went viral, garnering massive comments from entertained viewers.

After a successful roadblock resulted in several arrests, the department shared photos of the proceedings. The public, however, shifted to a battered, worn-out leather sofa where a suspect named Deon was seated. Instead of ignoring the critiques regarding the furniture’s condition, the department released a brilliant response that left many in stitches. The department explained that the couch’s appearance was by design and engineered for motorists suffering from Alcohol-Induced Hallucinations.

KZN Transport defends the magic couch

According to the Facebook user KZN Department of Transport's post, the sofa was sprayed with a substance that calmed the nerves of intoxicated drivers. This, they humorously said, allows them to imagine they were in luxury destinations like Dubai while they wait to be processed. The post hilariously detailed that motorist ‘Deon,’ who claimed to have fainted five times following his arrest, despite no one witnessing the episode. When Deon announced that he was going to faint in five minutes, he was directed to the magic couch so he could faint comfortably. The department humorously urged the public to stop complaining about the furniture. They claimed that the couch’s rugged condition was a functional choice rather than a sign of neglect.

See the Facebook post below:

SA loves the funny post

The post gained massive views, likes, and comments from social media users who were entertained by the post. Many viewers praised the team that handles the department's social media account for raising awareness in a relatable way. Some also thanked them for making their roads safe for citizens. Others joked about the couch, saying the design suited the purpose, with some humorously seeking details of the secret formula that is sprayed on the couch.

Viewers were impressed by the department's witty comeback to critics who complained about the couch's appearance. Image: KZN Department of Transport

Source: Facebook

User @Vic Pillay teased:

"Don’t be Deon and do the right thing, or you will be on that special couch. Well done to the KZN Department of Transport on making our roads safe from people like Deon."

User @Neo Goba shared:

"I am now convinced I know the admin personally. Ngeke, this sense of humour is relatable."

User @Carol-lynne Roos teased:

"What is this secret formula you spray on that couch that calms the nerves? I need 10 litres of it!"

User @Bavisha Radhakissoon Ramnarain asked:

"I want to know who writes these posts; they are hilarious."

User @Nkululeko Nzuza xo said:

"And the design suits the purpose."

User @Pawpaw MaAfricander Mdluli commented:

"Your sense of humour is on another level 🤣."

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Source: Briefly News