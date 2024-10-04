A university student shared a video of her parents, who live in the Eastern Cape, doing groceries for her in Durban

She also detailed that they travel monthly to see her and to do her groceries

The post warmed many social media user's hearts, who begged her to study hard and not disappoint her parents

A student shared that her parents travel from EC to Durban to get her groceries monthly. Image: @itsfelicitym

Source: TikTok

A young student melted many social media users' hearts after sharing a video detailing that her parents travel from the Eastern Cape to see her and do her groceries monthly.

The moving video was shared on the hun's TikTok account under the user name @itsfelicyity, and reached 273K views, 46K and 252

The proud daughter shows off her parents' warm gesture

The video taken by the young lady shows her father pushing a trolley as they fill it up with her mom at Shoprite. After paying, the dad also got her clothing items from Mr Price.

Watch the moving video below:

Mzansi peeps motivate the students to work hard

After seeing the clip, the online community took to the comment section to tell the student how lucky she was. Others advised her to focus on her studies and make her parents proud by not falling pregnant.

User @Ditabza Dita Dee Dita

"Please do well on your studies and never disappoint them , some of us we wish we had that privilege."

User @🥰Entlerh💓🏳️‍🌈

"Please don’t disappoint those parents thle you’re very lucky ♥️🥺."

User @Charlote

"Definitely the parent I want to become 🤭🥹❤️🕯🕯️."

User @Phindy

"This brings emotions 😢mine used to borrow money every moth, so that I can buy food sometimes kungabikho kwanto...kodwa uthixo emhle (there'd be nothing but God is good), I''m a qualified Engineer now👏."

User @Bongi🧚‍♀️

"My friend's mother also does this 😭🥺, but why can’t they just send the money?😭 they want to see you or they don’t trust you?😭."

User @Madam M

"Make them proud so that they see all their hard work, efforts & love was not in vain🥺🙏👌Also pray for them, provision upon their lives because not every parent shows up like that in their child's life🙏."

