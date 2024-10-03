Matric is the most exciting year for any high school learner until they fully understand what it is about

One learner shared a video compilation of how she looked at the beginning of matric versus her current look

Social media users understood the kind of stress Grade 12 carries and motivated the hun to keep at it and remain strong

A grade 12 learner showed off how she hasn't cared about her looks due to matric stress. Image @itsss.nathi1

A learner going through the most because of Grade 12 studies had many people consoling her after sharing how she looked when she started and now, as she doesn't have much time to herself because of her studies.

The learner shared the video on her TikTok page under her user name @itsss.nathi1, reaching 843K views, 99K likes and 200 comments.

The video compilation that got people talking

The video started with the learner wearing the school's full uniform with her hair tied in a gorgeous bun. It then moved to show her in-school sweatpants, combing her long, thick hair at school and another with teary eyes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi acknowledges the stress caused by Grade 12 studies

After sharing the video, many people hoped on the feed to agree that the matric year was stressful. Others told her it was about to get worse as the university is more demanding:

User @Dreya 🦄

"Yoh, I never want to experience matric again😭."

User @Anele Tsholoba

"Matric is draining bro😭the only good thing about it is when you start matric and the Matric dance😭the rest haikhona."

User @Angel Anele Mahlangu said:

"You’ll recover again at MD, but after that, back to square one😭."

User @Gugz🦄

"Next year, doing hair will be the last thing on your mind😭 you’ll even consider cutting uni is worse😭👍🏾."

User @Sedi💕

"If you haven't cried this year o deserve award 💔😔."

User @khumbuhope

"During matric my maths teacher told us to cut our hair cause we won't have time to do it, yooh she was right 😅."

