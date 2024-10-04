A father and two sons left the online community impressed after sharing a video opening their piggy bank

The large bottle was filled with coins and notes, filling up the floor like a mountain, amusing the boys, who looked excited

Social media users filled the comment section with comments praising the dad while were keen to know what the boys would use the money on

Young boys and their parents counted their piggy bank full of money. Image: @uhurunkosi

Source: TikTok

A Mzansi dad overjoyed his sons when they saw the amount of money they had saved in.. their piggy bank when it was time to open it.

The viral video was shared on TikTok under the user handle @uhurunkosi and received 1M views, 54K likes, and over 1.7K comments from impressed social media users.

The boys and the dad open the piggy bank

The video shows the older boy using a sharp object to open the top seal of what looks like a 10L water bottle, while a young one and two grown men are standing next to him.

After opening it, he poured all the money on the floor, forming a vast. hill-like structure made of R5 coins and proper R10 and R20 notes.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps ask the dad for money tips

The post amazed the online community by showing how much the dad and the boys saved. When asked how much they saved, the dad said the total was R12K.

User @phumzzz shared:

"They have more money than me."

User @Zeh99 added:

"🔥🔥♥️One thing about kids. When they do something, they make sure🥰it’s like they’re in a competition or something ♥️I love this!"

User @Grace Masuoane joked:

"I think it took you the whole week counting 😅."

User @Blessing detailed:

"I always say I will start this month to save now it's 3 years 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

User @QueenB asked:

"For how long was that?"

User @mazueluvuno advised:

"Well done for teaching kids how to save. Ngicela bangayothenga branded clothing but invest in shares and storks. Tyme Bank has the best interest rate so far. All the best in your future savings💯✌."

Woman saves over R50K in a piggy bank

In another Briefly News article, a local woman shocked the online community after opening her piggy bank, which had R52K.

Social media users were left inspired, and many shared that they would start their savings soon.

