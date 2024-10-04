No matter what we may think, kids don't always plan to cause trouble when doing some of the things that leave us amused

A father shared a post of his daughter washing chicken feet using home-cleaning items and water

The clip amused social media users, asking what motivated the dad to rewash and cook them.

A man shared a picture of a toddler moping chicken feet. Image: @sir_les0111

Source: TikTok

A TikTok user shared a video of a toddler using a mop to wash chicken feet, a delicacy many South Africans love. Chicken feet are popular in Mzansi, many African countries, and the Asian community.

After sharing it under the gent's user handle @sir_les0111, the cute video received 61K views, 2.2K likes, and many comments from amused social media users.

The child's kind act

The video clip shows the chicken's feet in a bucket of water placed on the floor, with the young lady holding the mop in her hands, ready to clean them.

Watch the cute video here.

Mzansi peeps share their thought on the post

After seeing the video, online community members struggled to understand how the toddler decided to mop chicken feet. Many shared their amusement on the feed, while some told the man to pretend as if nothing had happened and cook them.

User @Vuyelwa Vee said:

"Will take her to her granny's house coz wow 😭😭."

User @Crystal added:

"It's giving 'Never let them know your next move'😭."

User @DietitianZandy🥗🍏🍎 shared:

"When there’s water shedding, and you need to cook and mop 😭."

User @Chelly commented:

"I would put her in the bucket and mop her😭🤣🤣🤣."

User @Conny Kolanyane🇿🇦 added:

"I'll wash and cook them."

User @lala joked:

"The little one doesn't like the seshebo, and she had plan B of how to get rid of it😂😂😂🥰🥰."

Mzansi girl calls chicken feet hand prints in an amusing video

In another Briefly News article, a young girl left the online community in stitches after calling chicken feet hand prints when her mother offered her.

The child was shocked to see the delicacy, asking her mom what they were before running away.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News