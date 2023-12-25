Mbali Nhlapo is a household name in South Africa and a respected businesswoman and social media sensation

The Sowetan housekeeper has been sharing cleaning hacks that have Mzansi homes sparkling, and her trending

Some fans have even shared videos showing that Mbali’s cleaning tips really do work and are as easy as she makes them look

Mbali Nhlapo has become a household name in South Africa as a result of her insanely amazing cleaning tips. She is not just a housekeeper; she is a thriving businesswoman and a viral cleaning sensation.

Mbali Nhlapo is a social media sensation, boss babe, published author and a household name. Image: Mbali Nhlapo

Everyone loves a good cleaning hack, and Mbali has been dropping tips that have made Mzansi homes sparkle. If you don’t know the line 'My name is Mbali Nhlapo, and I'm the housekeeper', are you even from SA?

Here are five of Mbali’s cleaning hacks that Briefly News has shared with you in 2023:

Mbali gets rid of ants

In an informative TikTok video, Mbali told Mzansi how to get rid of ants in their home. Using things you usually have around your home, the popular housekeeper solved a problem with many people in Mzansi furious and stressing about eating their crisps in peace.

Mzansi woman vouches for Mbali’s laundry hack

A South African woman shared a video showing how her whites came out after using a tip Mbali shared for getting the softest, crispest white laundry. Others admitted they have been using this hack, too and confirmed that it works.

Soweto lady with housekeeping business shines bright

The 40-year-old woman owns a cleaning company called Sisters @ Work, where she employs over 43 men and women. In 2023, she also published a book called I am Mbali Nhlapo, I’m a Housekeeper. In this read, where she unravels more of her cleaning secrets.

Sizzling summer home cleaning tips

The summer season is in full swing in South Africa, and Mbali gave her followers some awesome tips to keep their homes sparkling this summer. She gave two tips to get rid of pests that take over Mzansi homes in summer.

Mbali inspires woman to clean 17 pairs of shoes

A fan saw Mbali’s tip on using bicarb to clean shoes and went to town. She made 17 pairs of shoes sparkle with this awesome tip.

