South Africa’s trendiest cleaning aficionado has been making waves on social media, with the Soweto-based woman passionate about home hygiene

Mbali Nhlapo is not only a businesswoman with a housekeeping enterprise, but she also wrote a book, where she shares her most popular cleaning hacks

The 40-year-old opened up to Briefly News about who inspires her, and the reason she prefers natural remedies over chemicals

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Soweto-based businesswoman, Mbali Nhlapo is South Africa’s most trendy cleaning guru.

Mbali Nhlapo is from Soweto. She is an author and a businesswoman with a housekeeping business. Image: Mbali S Nhlapo Nhlapho.

Source: Facebook

The 40-year-old previously opened up to Briefly News about her cleaning company, called Sisters @ Work, where she currently employs 43 men and women.

Now, in a follow-up, Mbali reflects on the inspiration behind her love of cleanliness and affordable upkeep of the home.

The hard-working woman with a housekeeping business inspires

The entrepreneur notes that since she was young, the idea of maintaining a clean home has been ingrained in her:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

“I have learnt all my cleaning hacks from my grandmother.”

In many of her videos, Mbali shares natural ways to remove stains, and get rid of flies, ants, and more, with vinegar one of her most-used household items:

“I use these items in my videos because anyone can afford them.”

The Soweto lady with a housekeeping business has a book

Mbali is a multitalented woman and authored a book in April 2023 called I am Mbali Nhlapo, I’m a housekeeper. In this read, she unravels more of her cleaning secrets.

Reflecting on how many social media users have used her cleaning advice, the energetic woman expressed gratitude:

“I'm so grateful that everyone is using my cleaning hacks and cleaning their homes Let's say yes to clean.”

Here are some of Mbali’s latest cleaning videos, shared on her Instagram page:

Domestic worker, single mom reflects on Unisa graduation after personal struggles, plans on pursuing honours

In another inspiring story, Briefly News previously wrote about a single mother-of-four who lives in Gauteng, who is incredibly emotional after obtaining her degree in an applied psychology-related field from Unisa.

The domestic worker overcame so many struggles to bag her degree without any funding while working full-time to support her kids.

The inspiring Mponegele Jane Thole plans on undertaking an honours degree that would enable her to become a practising industrial psychologist.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News