One single mother in Gauteng is working hard to create a great life for her son, with the 31-year-old recently publishing a book about her experiences as a single parent

The strong woman, who has a pie business and runs her own accounting company, explains that the read aims to inspire other single mothers

Talking to Briefly News, Fikile Ndaba, says that one of the goals of her book is to see single moms thriving with or without the help of their baby daddies

One powerhouse mom in Gauteng with various business interests has self-published a book entitled, Me, my son and God.

Fikile Ndaba is a single mom, author, and businesswoman. Image: Fikile Ndaba/Supplied.

The single parent grinds hard for her son and runs an accounting firm. In February 2023, the strong woman opened up to Briefly News about the pie store she had opened.

Now, in a follow-up discussion, Fikile Ndaba notes that she wrote a book in five months with the aim of spreading the word of God and giving other single mothers hope:

“The book is about finding healing and comfort in the Lord after being abandoned by the father of my son a week after giving birth.

“It’s about how I healed, forgave him, and managed to strive successfully in my career despite the challenges of being a single mom.”

The Gauteng businesswoman self-published her book

Fikile explains that she would love to see other single mothers heal from their traumas:

“[I want them to see that] we can heal from the trauma of being abandoned by the fathers of our kids, and that it’s possible to find comfort in the Lord and forgive even without the person asking for forgiveness.

“Being a single mother is a whole lot [of work]. No kid deserves to be raised by just one parent, and kids are costly. However, I want single mothers to know that God provides.”

The inspiring woman said she never wanted to paint the father of her son in a bad light through her work and believes that everyone makes mistakes and deserves forgiveness:

“I am not taking [him to] maintenance court. If you want to take the father to court, then it’s okay. Just pray that you reach a more conducive decision for the child and that your cooperation is healthy.”

Fikile ends by saying that her book can be purchased online, on Takealot, or Amazon.

