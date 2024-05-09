Popular traditional healer Gogo Maweni recently announced that she is expecting baby number four

The reality TV star and her husband, Sabelo Magube, are growing their family through the process of IVF

An excited Gogo Maweni shared an Instagram post where she expressed her excitement for this new chapter

Reality TV star Gogo Maweni, real name Lee-Anne Mokopo, is growing her family. The popular traditional healer announced on social media that she is expecting baby number four.

Gogo Maweni is excited to be pregnant with her fourth child. Image: @dr_maweni

Maweni and Sabelo are pregant

Gogo Maweni and her husband, Sabelo Magube, are expanding their family. An excited Gogo Maweni revealed the wonderful news on her Instagram page.

“Feeling fat lasts nine months, but the joy of becoming a mom again lasts forever.”

The Izangoma Zodumo star is a mother of three children from her previous relationships. Her first child is with a man from the States, she also has children with popular local celebrities Sthembiso Khoza, and former soccer star Siyabonga Zulu.

The tough process of IVF

According to TshisaLive, Gogo Maweni and Magube underwent the process of in vitro fertilisation (IVF).

The star opened up about the struggles they faced and how they wished to keep the pregnancy a secret so they could enjoy it as a family.

“We've been trying and haven't been getting it right but now I'm pregnant. I had miscarried but now I'm pregnant officially. It's been a lot of tries. We had two embryos but lost one. So now we have this one growing and I just want to keep it to myself with no noise and no drama. I want the baby to grow."

Mzansi congratulates Maweni

Netizens congratulated the star, and many of Gogo Maweni's industry friends wished her well.

mphowabadimo said:

"I'm till screaming. Congratulations my baby."

winnie_ntshaba stated:

"Congratulations mommy."

ntombikaina congratulated:

"Congrats mommy. I cant wait to see the bundle of joy."

linda_sebezo said:

"It’s a good feeling my sweetheart. Congratulations."

