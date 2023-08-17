Izangoma Zodumo star Gogo Maweni has revealed that she and her husband Sabelo Magube are expecting twins

The media personality also revealed that she had to go the IVF route to conceive her children

Gogo Maweni said the news was supposed to be a secret until people saw the bulging baby bump, but she felt she should share

Congratulations are in order for popular reality television star Gogo Maweni and her husband Sabelo Magube who are expecting twins.

Gogo Mamaweni has revealed that she is expecting twins. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni announces twin pregnancy

Izangoma Zodumo star Lee-Anne Mokopo popularly known as Gogo Maweni has revealed that she is expecting twins with her husband Sabelo Magube.

The flamboyant sangoma who is always trending for flaunting her lux lifestyle of designer brands and high-end vehicles said she conceived the twins via IVF.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Speaking to DJ Sbu on his Hustlers' Corner podcast, Gogo Maweni said the pregnancy was supposed to be kept a secret until people saw the bump. She also explained that she decided to go through the IVF process because she works hard to afford such luxuries. She said:

"We're having twins. This was supposed to be a secret until the bump comes out.

"We work so hard, and the reason we work so hard is to be able to afford certain things. There's IVF."

Briefly News contacted the star about her pregnancy announcement and IVF journey and she said she is not yet ready to disclose the details. She said:

"I'm not ready to share details."

How many children does Gogo Maweni have?

Gogo Maweni already has three children from her previous relationships. The star who has lived in the USA has a child with an unidentified American man. Her second baby was with controversial actor and media personality SK Khoza and another with Siyabonga Zulu.

Gogo Maweni’s black magic secret on DJ Sbu’s podcast irritates netizens: “She’s lying and we know it"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that famous traditional healer Gogo Maweni has yet again made headlines with her spiritual powers, revealing eerie secrets about the dark side.

A snippet of an interview with DJ Sbu on The Hustlers Corner Podcast, where she chats about how social media toxicity nearly destroyed her and how she could have overcome it with muthi doing the rounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News