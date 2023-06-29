Gogo Maweni is the talk of the town after announcing that she added a white Range Rover to her impressive car collection

The controversial reality television star shared pictures and videos while performing rituals after the car's arrival

Social media has been awash with mixed reactions from fans who are saying the star should do another ritual when she wants to sell the car

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Congratulations are in order for Gogo Maweni who recently bought a new Range Rover. The Izangoma Zodumo star shared stunning pictures of her new whip on her pages.

Gogo Maweni has revealed that she bought a new Range Rover. Image: @dr_maweni

Source: Instagram

Gogo Maweni welcomes new Range Rover by performing traditional ritual

Gogo Maweni is undoubtedly one of the most popular and successful traditional healers in Mzansi. The flamboyant sangoma has made headlines for her flashy lifestyle and trouble in her marriage.

Taking to her Instagram page after purchasing the pricey whip, the reality star who also owns expensive cars like Mercedes Benz shared what she did to her car. The snaps on her timeline show her with candles and alcohol while sitting next to the car.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Another clip shows a woman spraying muthi around the car. She wrote:

"We did it AGAIN #girlswithrangerovers Dear Ancestors Thank you ♥️"

Mzansi reacts to video of Gogo Maweni performing rituals after buying new Range Rover

Gogo Maweni's pictures sparked mixed reactions from social media users. Many took to the streets to dish their thoughts on the post. Some reacted to a post shared by controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula on Twitter.

@DumaniDludla said:

"Don't touch that car even by mistake if you aren't associated with her. Even if you are dreaming and you see her car, go the other way"

@sosoalivee added:

"Next thing, the steering wheel is a snake. Whuuuu."

@NonkosiSxaba885 added:

"It's very important to ask about the previous owner of the car before you buy it."

Boity Thulo shows off her Lumma Range Rover Sports V8 as she announces her return to music

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Boity Thulo has revealed that she has new music on the way for her fans. The South African rapper shared the good news with her followers on social media.

Boity Thulo has been quiet on the music scene for a while. The Bakae rapper's fans have been begging her to drop something for them but the star has been focusing on other adventures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News