Boity Thulo had her social media followers jumping with joy when she revealed that she is working on new songs with fellow rapper Emtee

The media personality shared a short video of the Pearl Thusi rapper in the booth while she was recording him with her phone

The internet went into a frenzy as fans said they cannot wait for the collaboration and hopes the stars are working together on more than one song

Boity Thulo wants to make sure the country feels her return to the music industry. The rapper who had taken a long hiatus recently announced her return.

Boity Thulo recently revealed she is working on new music with Emtee. Image: @boity and @emteethehustla

Boity Thulo shares a glimpse of her studio session with Emtee

Fans have been begging Boity Thulo for new music and it seems she finally listened. According to Kaya 959, the Bakae rapper announced her return to the music scene with a remix of Sosh Plata by Loatinover Pounds.

The award-winning rapper announced that she was back in the studio and could drop bangers soon. Taking to her Twitter page after dropping the remix, Boity also hinted that she is working with celebrated rapper Emtee.

She shared a short clip of the rapper in the booth alongside their producer. The video confirmed that the rappers are working on a new project in the studio. She simply captioned the video:

"Cookin"

Boity Thulo and Emtee's followers can't wait for the rappers' collaboration

As expected, the two rapper's followers were over the moon following the announcement. Many said they can't wait for the banger to drop.

@Sbusiso56447183 said:

"All the best # we will be waiting, anticipating and not knowing..."

@Vizzero3 wrote:

"Smell a hit already "

@Nthabeemaringa added:

"I'm pretty sure what ever you guys are working on is gonna be a banger futhi I can imagine him mixing some tswana nyana daah ga ntse a rap yoh kao blella san e ka nna wow."

