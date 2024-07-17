South African musical artist Intaba Yase Dubai will be dropping a new single soon

The Imali Eningi hitmaker announced the news of him dropping a new track on his Twitter (X) page

This was after the star also announced that he would be taking a break from the music industry a year ago

After his beef with Duncan over some event and booking fees, Intaba Yase Dubai shared some exciting news with his fans and followers.

Intaba Yase Dubai set to drop new single 365 Days

The musical artist Intaba Yase Dubai has made headlines once again on social media as he shared with his fans and followers on social media about his new music.

The Imali Eningi hitmaker announced on his Twitter (X) page that he will release a new single, 365 Days, on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

This was after the star also announced in May 2023 that he would be taking a break from the music industry after he revealed that he had found a full-time job to support himself and make ends meet.

He wrote:

"#365Days 20 July 2024 will be available on all platforms."

See the post below:

In April 2024, the star made his comeback to the music industry when nobody expected it. He then announced that he would be releasing another new song that month, Ngiyamthanda Umuntu.

He wrote:

"Have you ever loved someone and you constantly think about them even though it is not healthy anymore. That is what love is about. Featuring the vibrant talent of Proud Nosipho Dlamini, the video captures the essence of two lovebirds enraptured in each other's affection, defying all obstacles in their paths."

Intaba Yase Dubai says 2024 is the payback time

In a previous report from Briefly News, Intaba Yase Dubai, Lindokuhle Msomi is working hard in the studio on new music for his fans.

On Instagram, Lindokuhle said 2024 is payback time for him, leaving fans to wonder if that was a diss towards Ambitiouz Entertainment. Intaba YaseDubai also shared a snippet of the song on his Instagram page.

